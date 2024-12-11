Prince Harry had ‘no proper method’ to enter US and stay, legal filing claims

Heritage Foundation has again raised concerns over Prince Harry’s admission to the United States, arguing in court that there was “no proper method” by which he could have legally entered the country. Immigration experts suggest Prince Harry may obtain a waiver, while a judge previously dismissed the case, deeming Heritage's claims unfounded. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The conservative think tank is now suing the Biden Administration to compel the release of the Duke’s visa records, citing discrepancies in his immigration process due to past admissions of drug use.

While the think tank insists Prince Harry could not have entered the US through legitimate means, immigration experts suggest otherwise. Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Newsweek, “It is impossible to know if the department will act on the Heritage Foundation’s request because immigration files are confidential and not public. But if they do act, Prince Harry may be able to get a waiver by arguing his drug use is in remission.” Such waivers require a year of sobriety and medical documentation.

US judge dismissed case challenging Prince Harry's US entry

The Heritage Foundation contends that Prince Harry would have been required to disclose any previous drug use during his immigration process, and if he was truthful, he should have been denied entry.

US District Judge Carl J. Nichols dismissed the case in September after reviewing confidential files from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a private setting.

However, the Heritage Foundation’s lawyers asserted in their new court filing, “[Heritage] submitted there was no proper method by which the Duke of Sussex could have been admitted. Thus, [Heritage’s] point is that if [DHS] 'paroled' the Duke of Sussex into the country in the same manner as illegal aliens pouring over the Nation’s Southern Border that would be so illogical and illegal that [Heritage] did not even think it in issue.”

“The evidence before the Court plainly sufficed to show that [Heritage’s] speculation of impropriety was unfounded.”

Judge Nichols also addressed Heritage’s arguments, noting their claim hinged on the idea that Prince Harry either disclosed his drug use and was improperly admitted or failed to disclose it altogether.

Heritage has countered that even if Prince Harry holds a diplomatic visa, it would still not constitute a “proper” method of entry for his circumstances.