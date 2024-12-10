Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have invited Princess Eugenie’ for…

Princess Eugenie has reportedly “received invitations” to spend Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California and with the Royal Family at Sandringham. According to a royal insider, the Princess of York is said to be exploring ways to balance the competing commitments. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have reportedly ended their close friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, siding with the Royal Family instead.(AFP/Reuters)

“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays,” a source told Express. “It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.”

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, share two young children who are close in age to Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. The insider suggested, “It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins.”

“The diary is very tight over the holidays, but there might be a slot free around New Year’s time for everyone to come together at some point.”

Eugenie caught between Sandringham and California amid royal rift

The invitation comes amid Eugenie’s close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan. She notably appeared in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and the Sussexes are said to have purchased a holiday home in Portugal near Eugenie’s residence. Daily Mail reported that the couple hooked Sussexes up with the Portugal property deal.

Despite her bond with Harry, “She is always trying to manage a difficult balancing act, which can become quite tiresome at times. Eugenie doesn’t want to jeopardize the family’s renewed goodwill efforts,” the insider revealed.

Eugenie’s absence from Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey further fueled speculation. Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, represented the York family at the gathering alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his son, Christopher Woolf.

“Eugenie and Harry were at one point almost inseparable,” the source concluded. “They have maintained a bond in recent years and are keen for their children to share a close family connection as they grow up.”