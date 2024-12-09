Donald Trump sees a ‘good man’ in Prince William: ‘He’s doing a…’

Donald Trump recently met Prince William for the first time since 2019 during a weekend visit to Paris-and the President-elect found a “good man” in future monarch. Britain's Prince William greets US President Elect, Donald Trump at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.AP/PTI(AP)

“He’s a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night,” Trump shared with the New York Post following the meeting. The ex-prez praised William, “Good man, this one”, and noted, “he’s doing a fantastic job.”

“Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that,” Trump added.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘nervous’ after Trump's ‘great talk’ with William in Paris

The meeting coincided with the unveiling of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral, which suffered massive damage in a fire in 2019. Trump was in the city to engage in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. After attending the cathedral’s rededication ceremony, Trump and William reportedly spent 40 minutes in a private discussion.

The pair met at the British ambassador’s office in Paris, where they briefly exchanged pleasantries before delving into topics such as the US-UK alliance and fond memories of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William’s grandmother.

Trump had a ‘great talk’ with Prince of Wales

“I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad. We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk,” Trump told NYP.

Buckingham Palace later stated that William appreciated the personal stories Trump shared about the late Queen.

ALSO READ| Dad Elon Musk gets advice from son 4-year-old son as he goes to work for Donald Trump. Watch

Trump also asked him about his wife, Kate Middleton, who had earlier been diagnosed with cancer. The Republican leader also showed interest in King Charles III, who is also battling cancer. “I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad,” he said.

The event attracted other attendees like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Jill Biden, and Elon Musk.