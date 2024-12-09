Dad Elon Musk gets advice from son 4-year-old son as he goes to work for Donald Trump. Watch

Elon Musk, who will be assuming charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, or “Doge” under the Donald Trump administration is all set to get to work. Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are both supposed to head to new department, visited Capitol Hill to discuss their newly-announced advisory team that will cut regulations and spending within the federal government. In the 10-second clip, X can be seen seated in the back of a car with his father Elon Musk filming him.(X/@elonmusk)

Visuals from the Capitol visit showed the two billionaires smiling as they prepare to take on their new roles. Musk brought along his son X Æ A-Xii who was seen perched on his shoulder.

Days later, the Tesla CEO posted a video sharing a short and simple message from his son, also called X. In the 10-second clip, the young boy can be seen seated in the back of a car with Musk filming him.

"What should I do," Musk asks his son.

"Save America," he replies, "And?" Musk asks further.

"Help Trump," the four-year-old says to which Musk replies, "Okay"

Take a look at the video here:

For those who need help: X's full name is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve". Musk has explained in the past that his partner Canadian musician Grimes came up with the name. He said, “First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name. It's just X, the letter X, and then the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, 'A-12' is my contribution.”

Internet impressed by Little Musk

The short clip has amassed 9.9 million views, with users praising the child for his wise words. "This is the result of elite parenting," said one user, while another said, "He’s so cool!! He speaks with great passion too! We must save America and help Trump!!"

"Mini Doge is very wise," wrote one user, while referencing the new name for the little boy after he joined his father for his Doge meeting.

"Barron Trump and Lil X will one day be President and Vice President," forecasted one comment.

"This kid has a bright future as President of Mars," said another.

