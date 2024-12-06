Elon Musk introduces ‘DOGE Jr.’ as he plans ‘naughty and nice’ list during Capitol Hill meeting: Watch

Elon Musk seems to be taking his role in the Department of Government Efficiency quite seriously. The tech mogul recently attended a meeting with Donald Trump's team to discuss his plans for radical budget cuts. The Tesla CEO was in Washington to meet with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, but his lil son whom he introduced as DOGE Jr. stole the spotlight. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson walks with Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, who is carrying his son X Æ A-Xii, as they walk to a meeting to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, (AP)

Elon Musk attends Capitol Hill meeting with son

After carrying his son in a family photo with Donald Trump and bringing his daughter Azure to Mar-A-Lago, Musk was spotted with X Æ A-Xii perched on his shoulder at Capitol Hill again. The internet quickly took notice, as the pair went viral, with the little munchkin clearly enjoying the camera, lights, and action. Musk, alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, is working with Trump’s administration to streamline government operations and cut unnecessary programs.

“Our committee looks forward to partnering with @DOGE to make the federal government more efficient, effective, and accountable to the American people,” the house Oversight Committee tweeted on December 6 alongside a photo that showed X-Æ-12 sitting on Musk’s shoulders.

As the video went viral, netizens quickly pointed out the striking resemblance between father and son, with many noting how they share the same signature grin. X, born in May 2020, has already made several public appearances. He is one of three children Elon Musk shares with his former girlfriend Grimes—along with sons Techno Mechanicus, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3. Musk has a total of 12 children.

The Tesla CEO then quickly shared photo of his son on X, captioning it with “@DOGE & DOGE Jr.”

Elon Musk plans to keep a “naughty and nice” list

The world’s richest person reportedly informed lawmakers at Capitol Hill that the Department of Government Efficiency task force would be keeping a "naughty or nice" list, tracking those who support and oppose his efforts to trim the federal budget.

Among those present at the meeting were House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senator Mike Lee, Representative James Comer, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, as shown in photos circulating on social media.

"The entrenched and ever-growing bureaucracy represents an existential threat to our republic, and politicians have abetted it for too long," Musk and Ramaswamy wrote last month. "We're doing things differently. We are entrepreneurs, not politicians.