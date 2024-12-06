Ro Khanna Joins DOGE initiative to ‘slash waste’, Elon Musk supports

Ro Khanna, the U.S. Representative from California, recently made headlines by joining the DOGE. In response, tech billionaire Elon Musk who is a prominent supporter, reacted to the Indian American lawyer’s wish to be part of it with a simple yet appreciative message. Ro Khanna is set to join DOGE, collaborating with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on government spending reforms.(@RoKhanna/X)

Ro Khanna joins DOGE

Khanna’s addition to the DOGE comes soon after he expressed his desire to be part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a post on X on Thursday. In the post, he wrote, “I'm ready to work with @doge, @elonmusk + @VivekGRamaswamy to slash waste. I have a track record of doing so. I led the charge to get TransDigm to refund $16 million after investigative reporting exposed price-gouging. Let's look to the Truman Committee and ensure Americans get their money's worth with DOD spending.”

The Tesla founder reacted to Khanna’s post with positive affirmation as he wrote, “Much appreciated”.

His post aligned with the fact that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are soon to head to Capitol Hill. They will meet with Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate to talk about ways to cut down on unnecessary spending in the government. Khanna’s addition to DOGE will result in the new department gaining a lawyer alongside a tech billionaire and a businessman.

Khanna is also not the first Democrat to have shown his interest in DOGE. Previously, Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida showed a similar interest as he joined DOGEcaucus which supports DOGE and Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote on X, "Elon Musk is right.”

Internet reacts to Khanna's onboard

Here is how the people of the internet reacted to Khanna's joining the DOGE. A user wrote on X, “Hope you also make some inroads on the left. Glad to see you have Ro Khanna onboard. Need just a couple more to counterbalance Maine and Alaska.”

While a second user wrote, “Just a reminder that Ro Khanna who David Sachs held a fundraiser for is also best friends with Matt Gaetz and now he wants to work for DOGE, It's like none of these people who are JusticeDemocrats are actually progressives they are MAGA Populist cosplaying as progressive.”

A user wrote, “Did you see Ro Khanna already sucking up with a DOGE tweet this afternoon. LOL.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Ro Khanna said he will work with DOGE to cut wasteful spending, bravo.”