Trump picks former senator David Perdue to be ambassador to China, calls him 'a loyal supporter and friend’

Donald Trump has chosen former senator David Perdue to be ambassador to China, the president-elect revealed. The appointment comes shortly after Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods unless Beijing works harder to stop the trafficking of fentanyl. Trump picks former senator David Perdue to be ambassador to China

“Tonight, I am announcing that former U.S. Senator, David Perdue, has accepted my appointment as the next United States Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the U.S. Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China. He has lived in Singapore and Hong Kong, and worked in Asia and China for much of his career,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “In the U.S. Senate, he served on the Armed Services Committee, where he was Chair of the powerful Sea Power Subcommittee. He also served on the Foreign Relations Committee, the only Republican to serve on both Committees. He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders. David has been a loyal supporter and friend, and I look forward to working with him in his new role!”

Donald Trump’s tariff threat

Trump recently said he has plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, and added that "we will be charging China an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs" until it cracked down on the smuggling of fentanyl. This is a threat that would lead to a major escalation in tensions with the US's three top trading partners, as well as higher prices for Americans.

Trump later spoke to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and discussed trade and border security, a Canadian government official told the BBC. The insider told the outlet the two had a "good discussion.” The official also said that Trudeau pointed out during the call that the number of migrants crossing the Canadian border was much lower compared to the US-Mexico border.