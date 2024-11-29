UFO over Capitol Hill? Viral snap sparks frenzy after Congress hearings on alleged ‘alien’ spacecraft programs

A snap taken by US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide Dennis Diggins reportedly displayed an apparent UFO sighting over Capitol Hill this week. The viral photo caused much uproar and kicked off a fierce virtual debate on social media as some shut down the claims by opting to debunk them while others settled for humour. According to the NYP, US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide Dennis Diggins' snap of an apparent UFO sighting over the US Capitol Hill has sparked concerns online.(X/Twitter)

According to The New York Post, Diggins’ click seemingly captures four mysterious lights hovering above the Statue of Freedom, which is stationed atop the Capitol dome. A separate video shot from a different angle and shared on X, formerly Twitter, further led netizens to question how these bright lights had just “materialised” out of nowhere. As the clip sunk into a more live visual of these twinkling presences floating above the US government landmark, panic took over Twitterati.

Apparent UFO sighting over Capitol Hill follows a similarly focussed Congress hearing

Coincidentally, this alleged UFO sighting comes merely weeks after the US Senate and House of Representatives sat down for a hearing exploring alleged secret government programs that have for decades concealed evidence of otherworldly non-human intelligence’s existence. The congressional hearing, titled ‘Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth,’ featured testimony from US military personnel backing these claims.

Officials reportedly presented anecdotes of unexplained phenomena and certain objects “exhibiting flight and structural characteristics unlike anything in our arsenal.” The whistleblowers in attendance included a former US counterintelligence officer, a former NASA associate administrator and a retired US Navy rear admiral who pushed for more government transparency on UFO topics.

An expert debunked the ‘UFO sightings’

As worries on the matter escalated after the potential Capitol Hill incident, experts tried their best to come to the rescue, debunking extraterrestrial involvement and relating the visuals to light reflections. Researcher and ufologist John Greenewald Jr jumped into the conversation on X with his two cents on the issue. “The lights at the US Capitol building have been causing ‘UFO sightings’ in the camera lens for decades & decades.” He also attributed the scene to “Just lens flares,” calling out those who have been “passing them around, again” and other people who “are buying it.” He concluded, “New photo, same lens flare ‘phenomenon’.”

Pentagon's official statement

Contrary to the increasing anxieties attached to the extraterrestrial issue, the Pentagon firmly established in a March report that it had not found any evidence of extraterrestrial technology. “All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” the report said.