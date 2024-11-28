After Trump-Musk bromance, Mark Zuckerberg ‘grateful’ for Mar-a-Lago invitation

Giant tech players are emerging as noticeable supporters of the incoming Donald Trump 2.0 administration. In light of Elon Musk’s blossoming bromance with the US president-elect, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a fellow industry behemoth, confirmed that he was invited to the Republican leader’s private Mar-a-Lago estate. The politico-tech maverick duo reportedly mulled over the seeds of changes being sowed ahead of Trump’s second-term inauguration. In 2019, US President Trump late Thursday posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter showing him shaking hands with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but didn’t share details of their conversation.(Photo Credit: DonaldTrump/Twitter)

Mark Zuckerberg's team confirms Donald Trump meet-up

“It’s an important time for the future of American Innovation,” a Meta spokesperson told The New York Post via a statement. “Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration.”

Commenting on Zuckerberg’s professional link-up with Trump, Stephen Miller, the incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, dropped some hints during an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Miller affirmed that the Meta boss “has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a partnership in this change that we’re seeing all around America, all around the world, with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading.”

He added, “Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change.”

Mark Zuckerberg wasn't always pro-Trump

Zuckerberg’s yesteryear direction painted a different picture as his company divisions, Facebook and Instagram, suspended the former (and incoming) president’s SNS accounts. Eventually, in July 2024, the suspension was lifted, allowing Trump to accessibly connect with the world’s audience in the months leading up to the presidential election. Even though the Meta chief was formerly onboard the Democratic train in 2020, the MAGA leader acknowledged this year during his Barstool Sports podcast ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ outing that his relations with Zuckerberg were “much better” as he believed that “he’s staying out of the election.”

Big Tech boards the Trump Wave

Ahead of the November 5 election, HindustanTimes.com compiled a list of several influential tech giants, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who have recently been earnestly playing up to be Trump’s good books.

Alluding to the rise in allyship, a source close to the president-elect previously told CNN, “There are some that seem to be waking up to the fact that like, ‘Holy sh*t, this guy might get election again. I don’t want to have him, his administration, going after us. What he’s saying out loud, I think they hear, and they’re taking it seriously.”