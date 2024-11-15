Donald Trump appointing ‘anti-immigrant’ Stephen Miller as deputy chief of policy is bad news for H-1B

President-elect Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy in his upcoming administration, signalling a return to the hardline immigration stance that defined his first term. US President-elect Donald Trump named new members for his incoming administration on November 13, 2024, tapping loyalist hardliners for several key posts, including Stephen Miller as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)(AFP)

Miller, a trusted Trump adviser, played a huge role in crafting some of the administration’s most controversial policies, including the Muslim travel ban and the family separation policy. His appointment, if confirmed, could have significant implications for U.S. immigration policy, particularly for the H-1B visa program and other pathways for high-skilled immigrants.

Miller’s history of opposing immigration is well-documented

During Trump’s first term, he pushed for restrictive measures that reshaped how H-1B visas were processed, creating additional hurdles for applicants and employers alike. Critics argue that these policies undermined America’s position as a global leader in attracting high-skilled talent. His influence was a driving force behind executive actions that delayed or denied visa approvals for foreign workers, often citing security or fraud concerns, even when no evidence supported such claims.

The potential return of these policies has already sparked concern among immigration advocates and members of the tech industry, where H-1B visas are widely used to hire skilled professionals. In a viral clip, Miller once refused to describe H-1B recipients as “high-skilled” even.

Trump has not officially announced Miller’s appointment, but reports from CNN and Vice President-elect JD Vance’s congratulatory post on X seem to confirm the move. “This is another fantastic pick by the president. Congrats @StephenM!” Vance wrote, reinforcing the likelihood of Miller’s return to the White House.

Amid growing apprehension, Vivek Ramaswamy hinted at broader government reform efforts, tweeting: “DOGE will soon begin crowdsourcing examples of government waste, fraud, & and abuse. Americans voted for drastic government reform & they deserve to be part of fixing it.” But as an immigrant himself, will the biotech entrepreneur address the issue of high-skilled immigrants?

However, Indian-origin podcaster Rahul Menon suggested immediate reforms needed for the H-1B system: “- Reduce PERM processing time, recapture unused Green Cards, EADs for approved I-140 petitions, stop counting derivative family members, age-out protection, and auto-renew H-1B if no change to the original petition.” He added that these “low-hanging fruits” could be addressed before tackling larger structural issues.