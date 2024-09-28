HT Exclusive: Indian-American Visa expert shares tips and tricks for Indian students in the US

Leaving India behind, thousands of students embark on a journey to the United States, fueled by ambition and hope. But, as they soon realize, the academic journey is just the beginning. The real hurdle? For most people, merely completing their education is where most consider they have it easy – it is the immigration system that most find challenging. Will you be one of the success stories, or will your dreams get lost in the paperwork? Indian students in the U.S. encounter hurdles beyond education, particularly within the immigration system.(File Images)

While sitting with HindustanTimes.com, Indian-American podcaster and Visa expert Rahul Menon explained how, during his engagement with the communities, he decided to focus on the issue of education for immigrants and made it his task to guide students through these murky waters. That is why Menon is a perfect example, as he is familiar with those frustrations and challenges himself.

Menon emphasizes the importance of being informed about the US immigration system from the moment one arrives in the country. “What many don't realize is the complexity of the US immigration system,” he notes. “As someone who's been through this journey, I wish I had known more before I became too invested to turn back.”

One of the most significant challenges students face is the transition from academic life to the workforce. After completing their degree, international students on F-1 visas can work for up to three years: one year under Optional Practical Training (OPT) and an additional two years under the STEM OPT Extension, for those with STEM degrees.

During this time, students must secure an H-1B visa, a work visa that allows them to stay employed in the US. However, Menon highlights a major flaw in the system: “Logically, this visa should be awarded based on educational merit and work experience. Instead, the system relies on an annual lottery, randomly selecting 85,000 people regardless of their talent or skillset.”

“There is some positive news: USCIS has cracked down on multiple lottery entries, reducing eligible registrations from 758,994 in FY 2024 to 470,342 in FY 2025 – a 38.6% decrease. This has improved the odds of selection from 11% to 18%,” he added. While this marginal improvement offers some relief, it reinforces the need for students to be prepared.

The Visa podcaster advised, “Homesickness and loneliness are the first challenges you'll face. The friends you make in university will become your new family,” and added, “Research before spending money. Whether it's phone plans, health insurance, or loans, there's often a more affordable alternative.”

Menon advice students to use the OPT period more efficiently

Menon strongly asked every Indian student in the US to “Make the most of your International Student Office and Designated School Official (DSO). They're invaluable, often underused resources that can guide you through your immigration journey.”

“The wait times for a Green Card are exceptionally long – potentially decades. If immigration freedom is a priority, consider alternative countries,” he noted, while chalking some possible ways out.

“Interestingly, you can start your own company on a student visa and work there during your OPT period.”

The Maharashtra Institute of Technology goer also extending support to new students transitioning to America. “Whether you're a new student, looking to connect professionally, or an early career professional, feel free to reach out and schedule a call with me,” he said.