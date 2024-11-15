Elon Musk, dad of 12, ‘offered his own sperm to friends’ including a very famous politician

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and father of 12, has addressed concerns over declining birth rates. He believes a population collapse poses a greater risk to civilization than even climate change. Elon Musk has offered personal support, including his sperm, to friends to encourage higher birth rates, sparking mixed reactions on social media. (REUTERS)

“Population collapse due to low birthrates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming. (And I do think global warming is a major risk),” he shared his views in a 2022 tweet.

“I'm doing my best to encourage more people to become parents and ideally have three or more kids, so humanity can grow. The population collapse in most countries is a tragedy. Sales of adult diapers should never exceed sales of baby diapers!”

ALSO READ| Bluesky crashes as Elon Musk’s X faces exodus, with Hollywood making shift; Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg…

The UN’s data shows the global population nearing 8.2 billion in 2024, with projections suggesting a rise to 10.3 billion within the next 60 years, eventually stabilizing or modestly declining to around 10.2 billion.

Musk's desperate measures to increase population growth

Recently appointed to a role in President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet, Musk has even gone so far as to offer his sperm to friends and acquaintances, ostensibly to help counter declining birth rates, per the New York Times.

“He has even offered his own sperm to friends and acquaintances, including the former independent vice-presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan [running mate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], according to two people familiar with his offer. Ms. Shanahan turned him down,” The NYT report noted.

The NYT Times also reported that he once offered his assistance to a married couple he’d only met a few times. The couple, who had expressed difficulties with conception at a dinner hosted by a Silicon Valley executive, received Musk’s offer as part of his ongoing mission to encourage population growth.

“It should be considered a national emergency to have kids,” the Tesla boss posted in June.

ALSO READ| US Supreme Court ruling shields Donald Trump from life imprisonment

On social media, Musk’s outspoken approach has stirred mixed reactions. He recently responded to pop star Taylor Swift in a way that raised eyebrows. Swift had humorously referenced Vice President-elect J.D. Vance’s remark in a 2021 interview, where he called Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies.” Musk quipped, “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” While some X app users call it “creepy” and “weird”