Don Jr's cheating scandal sparks ‘fake public showings’ with Kimberly Guilfoyle: Can't afford to create an enemy in her

Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. started dating in 2018 after years of knowing each other and after the latter’s divorce from his ex-wife, Vanessa. Even though the exes share five children, Vanessa supported the new pair’s romance. Over three years later, Guilfoyle and Don Jr confirmed their engagement in 2021. Reports eventually claimed that they actually got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2020 but kept things private. Kimberly Guilfoyle and her partner Donald Trump Jr. listen to former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

However, things have not been the same since the eldest Trump son was reportedly caught kissing someone who wasn’t his fiancee. Rumours suggested he was seen getting cosy with “model, influencer and philanthropist” Bettin Anderson at the Honor Bar inside Palm Beach's Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping centre in August. Although the pictures of the supposed incident “blindsided” his fiancee, the brunch meeting wasn’t the first time he was caught in the act. The alleged first cheating instance took place at the Republican National Convention in July.

Nevertheless, Guilfoyle, who also had a short-lived career as a model, is still believed to be sticking it out with her years-old partner.

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle feigning romance for the cameras

According to a new report, it has more to do with putting on a show for the camera than with their feelings for each other. This week, a source told RadarOnline that it was “all a show” and that “the appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras.”

The insider also asserted, “The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do.” As far as their relationship is concerned, “the romance is over.”

While we’re yet to hear anything from the horse’s mouth on the front, speculations of their secret separation are in the air. Even though Guilfoyle was spotted beside the Trump family on Election Day nearly two months after pictures of Don Jr’s alleged affair broke out, the insider pushed that everyone’s keeping it all together for a feigned sense of unity. “Let’s just say that Don Jr and the rest of them got the distant impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him.”

Where does the Trump family stand on Don Jr's relationship with the ex-Fox personality?

It’s also being established that this won’t be the first time the politico clan has posed as a team. In addition to previously circulated rumours about the Trump tribe not liking Guilfoyle, the new report again teased that the Trumps “were never fully behind Kimberly.”

Despite what they project in public, some family members are purportedly “turned off by her, though they’ll never admit it.”

On top of Don Jr’s suggested cheating scandal fanning the fire, Trump’s oldest granddaughter, Kai, shared the family photo, which, though welcoming Elon Musk and his son, missed Melania Trump and Guilfoyle. Trump Jr's ex, Vanessa, was also in the pictures.

The online portrait of the “whole clan” fuelled a discussion around how “all is not well in the Trump ranks.” At a time when netizens were initially occupied by thoughts of Don Jr and Kimberley potentially tying the knot soon, they’ve now slipped down to wondering if all is, in fact, intact behind the camera as well.