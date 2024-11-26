Who is Tanya Chutkan? American judge with Indian roots assigned to Trump's Jan 6 case

On Monday, chief prosecutor Jack Smith filed for four felony counts against President-elect Donald Trump to be dropped in connection with his alleged role in inciting the January 6, 2021, US Capitol insurrection. In response to the legal motion, Tanya Chutkan, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed all charges against the incoming US president. Addressing the election fraud case development, the American judge wrote: “Government has moved to dismiss the Superseding Indictment without prejudice. Defendant does not oppose the Motion and the court will grant it.” U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said she hasn’t grown numb to the violent scenes of Jan. 6 that are routinely shown in her courtroom. “I’m horrified every single time,” she said before sentencing Michael Foy, who traveled to Washington alone from his Michigan home on the morning of Jan. 6. (AP)

Citing the 2011 case of United States v Florian, she continued, “Dismissal without prejudice is appropriate here. When a prosecutor moves to dismiss an indictment without prejudice, 'there is a strong presumption in favour' of that course.” As per Newsweek, Chutkan added, “As already noted, there is no indication of prosecutorial harassment or other impropriety underlying the Motion, and therefore no basis for overriding the presumption—and Defendant does not ask the court to do so.”

Although it seems like Trump has already taken a step towards presidential immunity, the judge promptly foregrounded that prosecutors could challenge the Republican leader in a new case after he leaves office. She explained, “Dismissal without prejudice is also consistent with the Government's understanding that the immunity afforded to a sitting President is temporary, expiring when they leave office.”

This groundbreaking twist followed weeks after the 78-year-old president-elect secured a stunning victory in the November 5 presidential election. Consequently, Chutkan greenlit the suggestion to put the election fraud case on hold.

Who is Judge Tanya S Chutkan?

The Jamaica-born former public defender and civil litigator, though described as an “unflinching jurist,” was virtually attacked by Trump as “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR” because her big-shot origins are tied to former President Barack Obama’s time in power. The ex-POTUS nominated her to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in 2014. Confirmations came her way from the Senate in a 95-0 vote.

BBC also previously reported Chutkan being assigned to Trump’s case as a worrying development for the incoming president, owing to the 62-year-old’s “reputation for harsh sentences for those convicted of participation in the riots.”

Right down to her absolute origin story, Chutkan was born in Kingston in 1962 to an Indo-Jamaican father and an Afro-Jamaican mother. Her father, Winston Chutkan, reportedly descended from indentured servants who came to Jamaica from India under the British Empire’s rule between 1845 and 1917. Born on a plantation, he later became one of Jamaica’s first orthopaedic surgeons. On the other hand, her mother, Noelle Hill Chutkan, was at one time the director of National Dance Theater Company in Jamaica. On top of that, she was also a distinguished squash and bridge player, and by turns, a teacher and lawyer as well. The elder Chutkans had three children – the federal judge is the eldest of them all.

Where did Judge Tanya Chutkan study

The future Obama appointee ultimately moved to the US, where she attended George Washington University to complete a degree in economics, which her friend claimed she found dull. Seeking inspiration elsewhere, she shifted to New York, aspiring to become a professional dancer like her mother. Chutkan tried her hand at the art during her brief stint with the Dance Theatre of Harlem. However, she ultimately jumped ship to volunteering for Walter Mondale’s 1984 presidential campaign, which was headed nowhere. Yet, it sparked her interest towards a new line of career which led her to successfully securing her law degree at the University of Pennsylvania in 1987.

As a judge who’s often pushed for longer prison sentences than those recommended by the justice department, her biography hails her for having “argued several appellate cases and tried over 30 cases, including numerous serious felony matters” for over a decade during her time as a public defender in Washington DC.

Maintaining a rather candid stance while sentencing defendants, Chutkan is no stranger to unloading memorable statements that have earned iconic stature and found themselves printed on T-shirts. One of these revelations includes her saying, “It is not patriotism, it is not standing up for America to stand up for one man - who knows full well that he lost - instead of the Constitution he was trying to subvert” at a hearing two years ago.

Chutkan and Trump have crossed paths before

Additionally, Chutkan was responsible for temporarily derailing the Trump administration’s plans to resume federal executions in 2019. Two years later, she again clashed with Trump and rejected his request to bar a congressional investigation of the January 6 riots from accessing White House papers. At the time, she hit Trump with the incendiary phrase "Presidents are not kings” in her ruling.

In 2023, the New York Times delved into her character study, noting that while she was prepared to approach the Trump case as any other criminal proceeding, numerous supporters of the former and now-incoming president served her life-threatening warnings. As a result, she had to cut down on her five-mile bicycle rides from her house to the Washington federal courthouse. She had to rely on US marshals by her side for security while jogging as they would also subsequently drive her to work.

Her sister, Robynne Chutkan, further explained the workings of her eldest sibling's mind: “For someone who is not very sentimental, my sister is surprisingly patriotic. We come from a country that has a more precarious relationship with democracy than America. It gives her a reverence for democratic institutions, whether it’s the orderly transfer of power or everyone being deserving of a fair defence.”