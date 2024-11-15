Pentagon flagged almost two dozen UFO sightings as ‘mysterious’, 118 cases solved

Over the past year, the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has been flooded with reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs. Despite speculation, no evidence of extraterrestrial life or advanced foreign technology was found. AARO faces challenges due to limited resources and the need for improved sensor data.(AARO Website)

On Thursday, AARO revealed that it received 757 UAP sightings between May 1, 2023, and June 1, 2024. Among these, 485 were newly reported, while the remaining cases were from 2021 and 2022.

Of these sightings, AARO's director, Jon Kosloski, noted that 21 incidents demand closer scrutiny, as they show unusual characteristics that merit further investigation. Kosloski even described some of them as “true anomalies.” Most of the reported sightings were airborne; however, 49 reports claimed sightings in space.

The report noted, “AARO notes that none of the space domain reports originated from space-based sensors or assets; rather, all of these reports originated from military or commercial pilots or ground observers who reported UAP located at altitudes estimated at 100 kilometres [about 62 miles] or higher, consistent with US Space Command’s astrographic area of responsibility.”

Balloons, birds, and drones behind most UAP sightings

Kosloski then assured reporters that AARO has yet to find any concrete proof of alien life, activity, or technology. He confirmed that “AARO has discovered no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology.” None of the cases thus far indicates any advanced foreign adversarial aerospace capabilities or breakthrough technologies, despite several speculations.

The report also shows that of the 757 cases reported in the past year, AARO has resolved only 118. These were very ordinary phenomena, such as “various types of balloons, birds”, and drones. Another 174 cases are pending final review and are suspected to have mundane explanations. However, there are still 444 cases left unresolved, including the 21 cases that AARO flagged as especially mysterious.

One of the key challenges AARO faces in closing these cases is the lack of “timely and actionable sensor data.” The report noted that “AARO’s ability to resolve cases remains constrained”

AARO has also started collaborating with U.S. allies, expanding their “engagement with foreign partners to share information and collaborate on best practices for resolving UAP cases.”