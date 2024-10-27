Fleet of glowing ‘UFOs’ speeding through the skies in Indiana leaves witnesses stunned: Watch

A fleet of mysterious glowing objects, that many have claimed were UFOs, were seen soaring near an Air Force base in Indiana. A video of the incident has gone viral. Fleet of glowing ‘UFOs’ speeding through the skies in Indiana leaves witnesses stunned (@christina.sharp18/TikTok)

At least six yellowish-orange orbs were seen hovering near Kokomo, which is just south of the Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, on October 7. The objects flickered and hovered before suddenly vanishing into thin air.

An eyewitness said the aircraft appeared as a “huge rectangle” with a “clearly defined vapor shock wave” on doppler weather radar. “I’ve seen many easily explained radar anomalies over the years…but never a huge rectangle with a clearly defined vapor shock wave and trail,” the person told the Daily Mail.

“Judging by the image size, [the] rectangle would be approximately 20 miles in length,” the witness added.

According to some observers, however, the objects could have been flares dropped from military aircraft. “These look very clearly to be military flares,” said Alejandro Rojas, an advisor at Enigma Labs, which investigates UFO sightings. “The tell-tale signs…are the lights being in a row and lighting up and disappearing in succession.”

‘Humanity best be thinking about how to deal with aliens’

The video was also widely circulated on X. Take a look:

Many stunned netizens commented on the above video, with one saying, “I swear a few years ago, this looks exactly amber lit orbs I, and many others on the freeway, saw just over Los Angeles. But at the time, I couldn’t find this reported by anyone on the news”. “I saw this same thing outside Hondo Texas 2 years ago.

But there were about 8 lights in a row, disappearing and then reappearing just like this, for about a full minute,” one user wrote, while another said, “Humanity best be thinking about how to deal with aliens. No more denying they are here.”

“Seen this before in the south and it looks like the bottom of one large craft,” one user wrote. Another said, “Lots of UFO sightings these days….”. “I have seen those few times in AZ 6-7 years ago,” said one user.