Horrifying Samurai-style sword attack in Los Angeles leaves woman dead

One woman died and two people were hospitalised after a Samurai-style sword attack in Los Angeles last week. Los Angeles cops are now investigating what led to the fight. Last week, LA County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residential street in San Dimas where they were waved down by an injured woman. The woman was bloodied, and had cuts on her right leg and hands. She was holding a Samurai-style sword, according to KTLA. Samurai-style sword attack in Los Angeles leaves woman dead (KTLA 5/YouTube)

The incident

On deputies’ orders, the woman put down the sword and raised her hands, New York Post reported. According to Lt. Daniel Vizcarra, the woman directed them to a nearby home, where another woman was found slashed to death. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video obtained by KTLA showed the lone woman, covered in blood, holding the sword near a parked U-Haul box truck in the 300 block of South Huntington Avenue. She initially seemingly tried to show the sword to deputies who arrived at the scene, but put it down upon being ordered.

A third woman, who was in the house, had to be rushed to a hospital due to a “medical emergency” which was believed to be a heart attack. She had reportedly not been wounded in the dispute that led to the other woman’s death. It has been reported that police are taking time to determine exactly what happened because the women speak only Mandarin Chinese.

LASD Lt. Daniel Vizcarra spoke about the incident during a press conference, saying, “That female then directs them to a residence on the street where the deputies find an additional female also suffering from lacerations, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. As they continued through the residence, an additional female was found in the residence unharmed, who was also transferred to a local hospital due to a medical emergency.”

“The preliminary investigation suggests that there may be a family connection, but again, because of the language barrier, we have not confirmed that,” Lt. Vizcarra added.

Detectives have confirmed that the community is under no further threat.