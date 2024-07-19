Los Angeles choreographer claims non-payment of dues during Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour is considered one of the significant milestones of his music career. The Punjabi singer-actor, who gained global recognition through his concerts, has now been accused of non payment by choreographer Rajat Batta. Rajat expressed his disappointment and mentioned the same in his Instagram post. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh gets surprise visit from Justin Trudeau at sold-out Canada concert, duo cheer ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’) Choreographer Rajat Batta has alleged non-payment of dues during Dil-Luminati tour.

Choreographer alleges non-payment to dancers

The Los Angeles-based choreographer shared a note which read, “While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold out tours across North America... I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free...Desi Dance as an industry has become a lifeblood for artists and do a significant part in the entire ecosystem of the industry... while its choreography, stage performances, music videos, reels, to even promoting songs... It's an essential part of production and it's really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture.”

Rajat concluded the post by pointing out, “Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget.”

Diljit Dosanjh's music career

Diljit's first album was Dil (2002). He has released 13 studio albums, one extended play, and 41 singles. The singer made his debut on the Social 50 chart by Billboard after the release of his 11th album, G.O.A.T. The album also entered the top 20 in the Canadian Albums Chart. Diljit's 12th album, MoonChild Era, charted at number 32 on the Canadian Albums Chart.

Diljit Dosanjh's Bollywood career

Diljit made his Hindi film debut as an actor with Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. He later acted in Bollywood movies like - Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Jogi, Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Diljit has recently been signed for Boney Kapoor's No Entry sequel, co-starring - Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.