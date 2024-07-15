Diljit Dosanjh gets surprise visit from Justin Trudeau at sold-out Canada concert, duo cheer ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’

Diljit Dosanjh has been aiming for global domination for years. The Punjabi singer-actor recently took over the US when he performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, made history at Coachella, and at the North American box office when his Punjabi romantic comedy Jatt & Juliet 3. Now, he has his eyes set on Canada. (Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh reacts to giving his song Lover for Rocky Aur Rani for free: 'Main kitna ameer ho jaata') Diljit Dosanjh meets Justin Trudeau in Toronto

Diljit in Canada

Diljit performed in Canada this past weekend to a packed house at Rogers Centre in Toronto. He created history again as he became the first Punjabi artist to fill up the venue. Diljit took to his Instagram Stories to share snippets of his performance on popular tracks like Born To Shine and a huge crowd cheering for him.

He also shared a video on his feed in which he got a surprise visit from Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Justin, wearing a white t-shirt and brown trousers, met Diljit before the show. Diljit, in a yellow striped shirt and a red turban, was delighted to meet the Canadian PM as they shared a hug. Justin also met Diljit's team and crew as they made him and Diljit cheer the singer's trademark line, “Punjabi aa gaye oye” (Punjabis are here).

Diljit wrote in the caption, “Diversity is 🇨🇦‘s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!” Justin also shared the same video on his Instagram feed, along with another carousel post of pictures with Diljit and his crew. He wrote in that caption, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power.”

Internet reacts

Diljit's fans flooded the comment section of his post to celebrate his new breakthrough. One of them commented, “Punjabis are making India famous. They are putting them on the map! Punjabi aa gye oye (heart eyes emojis).” Another wrote, “Collab No one expected (laughing with tears emoji).” “2024 is the year of unexpected crossovers,” said another Instagram user.

Diljit will be next seen as an actor in No Entry 2.