Diljit Dosanjh reacts to giving his song Lover for Rocky Aur Rani for free: 'Main kitna ameer ho jaata'

Diljit Dosanjh on giving his song to Karan Johar

Diljit while recalling his interaction with the filmmaker when he approached him, opined, “I am not friends with anyone as such. If I have worked with someone once, and they need something, and if I can help them, then what is the point? If I was a doctor, I would have done his surgery for free (laughs). If one of my music producer friends does a song for me, then I sing a song for them. The only thing that matters is what you can do for someone you already know. That’s all there is. There is nothing like I gave it for free.”

He added, “Woh mereko paise de dete, main kitna ameer ho jata? Unke chalo mann mein aaya yeh achi baat hai. Lekin unko bhi paise ki kami nahi hai aur mujhe bhi koi aisi zyada zarurat nahi hai toh isliye maine kaha ki aap le lo, use kar lo, koi baat nahi (If he paid me, how much richer would I have got? He thought about it, that’s a good thing. But he isn’t short of money and I also don’t need much, so I said take it, use it).” For the unversed, in a crucial scene in Rocky Aur Rani… when Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh exchange houses, Lover plays in the background.

Diljit Dosanjh's Bollywood career

Diljit made his Bollywood debut as an actor with Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. He was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew, featuring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The actor also played the titular role in the musical-biopic - Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

Diljit's new Punjabi movie - Jatt and Juliet 3 opposite Neeru Bajwa will release on June 27.