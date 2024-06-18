Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon ‘Sat Sri Akal’ ahead of show debut; here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will make his debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jimmy and Diljit shared a joint post ahead of the show. (Also Read | Here's how Diljit Dosanjh is preparing for his performance on Jimmy Fallon show) Priyanka Chopra has reacted to Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon's post.

Diljit teaches Jimmy Punjabi

The video started with Jimmy Fallon and Diljit greeting each other with hugs. The words on the clip read, "Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh." At first, Diljit said, "Punjabi agaye oye (The Punjabi are here)." Jimmy repeated the words.

The singer next folded hands and said, "Sat Sri Akal!" It is a greeting in Punjabi. Jimmy followed Diljit perfectly, who said, "Wow." For the show, Diljit will be seen in a traditional outfit--white kurta pyjama, matching turban, and black half jacket. The video was shared with the caption, "Sat Sri Akal! @diljitdosanjh." The video ended with the duo laughing and hugging each other.

Priyanka reacts to Diljit and Jimmy's video

Reacting to the video, Priyanka Chopra said, "It’s the Oye (hey) for me." Guneet Monga said, "Punjabi." A fan commented, "What a legend." A comment read, "Only star who can teach Punjabi to Hollywood." An Instagram user wrote, "Global dominance. The sky is the limit." Another person jokingly referred to Jimmy Fallon as "Jimmy Dhillon".

Diljit will appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Recently, Diljit shared a video giving a sneak peek from the show's sets. On Instagram, he posted a video in which he was seen busy with his team while prepping for the show. He made an announcement about his appearance on the show through a social media post. He shared a series of pictures and wrote in the caption, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week's Guest."

Diljit has a history of breaking records. In April, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver's BC Place stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour. He shared pictures from the sold-out concert on Instagram.

Diljit's projects

Recently, Diljit starred in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film explores the life and struggles of Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie also features Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, and Anuraag Arora in significant roles. Amar Singh Chamkila released on Netflix on April 12.

Diljit is also gearing up for his next project Jatt & Juliet 3, also starring Neeru Bajwa. In the comedy-drama, Neeru and Diljit are both playing cops, where she is his boss at work. Jasmin Bajwa is also a part of the film. It will release worldwide on June 27. His latest track, Bhairava anthem from Kalki 2898 AD, is also making headlines.