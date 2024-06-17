Here's how Diljit Dosanjh is preparing for his performance on Jimmy Fallon show: Will decide the song on plane

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will soon be making his debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and he has planned a musical twist to his stint on the popular chat show. In a recent interview, he said that he wants to go with the flow at the show. Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Jatt and Juliet.

Last week, Diljit took to social media to share the happy news with his fans. On the Raj Shamani podcast, Diljit talked about the plans for his appearance.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Musical treat

During the interview, Diljit was questioned about his upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and how he felt about it. To which, he said, “Thik hai, dekhte hain, abhi jaa ke pata chalega. Pehli feeling ka toh nai pata. Abhi jayenge, dekhenge kya hota hai (Let's see, we'll know after going there. I don't know about the first feeling. We'll go and see what happens).”

He was then asked if he had ever watched the show, to which he shared that he has seen the show many times previously. He went on to tease a musical surprise for his fans. However, he didn’t disclose any information about the same.

When asked about the song choice, he mentioned, “Gaana abhi decide nahi kiya. Wo plane mein, decide ho jayega (I haven't decided on the song yet. Will decide on the plane)."

Debut on Fallon show

In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, Diljit shared the announcement with a bunch of pictures and wrote in the caption, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest.” One of the pictures showed the guest list for the week on the popular show, which included acclaimed actors Eddie Murphy, Kevin Costner, and The Bear star Matty Matheson.

Diljit hits the right note

The actor-singer is making the right noise globally. He created a new record at Vancouver's BC Place stadium in April, when he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the venue as part of the Dil-Luminati tour. He had also posted pictures on Instagram from the packed concert, and captioned it as, “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN (writing emoji) BC PLACE STADIUM (building emoji) SOLD OUT (face with goggles emoji) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR (monster emoji)."

Last year, Diljit performed for a packed audience at Coachella, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the fest. Diljit was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He also had a supporting role in Crew, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

He will be next seen in Jatt and Juliet 3. Also starring Neeru Bajwa, it will hit the screens on June 27.