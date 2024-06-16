Diljit Dosanjh talks about his 'pehla pyaar' amid marriage rumours

Diljit Dosanjh’s photos with his alleged ‘wife’ surfaced earlier this year; however, later, it was clarified that the pictures were not of Diljit’s wife, but of his co-star, Oshin Brar. While Diljit has been protective about his personal life, it is rumoured the Punjabi singer-actor is married, and also has a child. In an interview on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast, Diljit spoke about his ‘first love’ in his own hilarious way, of course. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh to debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed at Coachella 2023. (File Photo)

‘I believe in first loving yourself’

When asked about his love life, Diljit said, “I love myself bro. I love myself like crazy, main apne aap nu bahut pyaar karda. Toh mujhe lagta hai pehla pyaar toh main hi hoon mera. Mera pehla pyaar main hi hoon (I love myself a lot. I think I am my first love)." He added in Punjabi, "I believe in first loving yourself before loving others. Take care of yourself first. If you are not loved by yourself and taken care of first, how will you give that love to someone else?"

Diljit's marriage rumours

Is Diljit married to an Indian-American woman? Recently, Ammy Virk hinted that Diljit is hiding his family for their safety.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Ammy said, “You cannot stop anyone. If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are my Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled”.

While Diljit has never confirmed or talked about his rumoured marriage, in April 2024, a report by The Indian Express quoted one of Diljit’s friends as claiming that the singer-actor is married to an Indian-American woman and also has a son. The report mentioned that Diljit's wife and son live in the US.