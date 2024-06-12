Diljit Dosanjh to debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, says ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye!’

Diljit Dosanjh is adding another milestone to his impressive achievements in the music industry. The actor-singer constantly promotes Punjabi music at global platforms and now, he is going to be one of the guests on the highly popular The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh scripts history with packed performance at Vancouver stadium for Dil-Luminati Tour) Diljit Dosanjh will be appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Diljit on The Tonight Show

In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, Diljit shared the announcement with a bunch of pictures and wrote in the caption, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest.” One of the pictures showed the guest list for the week on the popular show, which included acclaimed actors Eddie Murphy, Kevin Costner, and The Bear star Matty Matheson.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

More details

Diljit is not new to creating history. The singer created a new record at Vancouver's BC Place stadium in April, when he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the venue as part of the Dil-Luminati tour. He had also posted pictures on Instagram from the packed concert, and captioned it as, “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN (writing emoji) BC PLACE STADIUM (building emoji) SOLD OUT (face with goggles emoji) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR (monster emoji)."

Last year, Diljit performed for a packed audience at Coachella, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the fest. His announced his arrival on stage with “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye” and the moment went viral on social media in no time.

Diljit was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He also had a supporting role in Crew, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

He will be next seen in Jatt and Juliet 3. The trailer of the film was released on June 11. Also starring Neeru Bajwa, it will hit the screens on June 27.