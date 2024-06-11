Fardeen Khan recalls Kareena Kapoor recommended him for Dev as film clocks 20 years: ‘Will always be grateful to her’

Fardeen Khan praises Govind Nihalani's storytelling

The Heeramandi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel where his character Farhan Ali is seen saying intense dialogues about religion and communal divide. In the video, glimpses of Kareena, Amitabh, and late actor Om Puri amid gunshots and blasts are depicted. Fardeen captioned his post as, “It was my third film with @kareenakapoorkhan and it was she who recommended me for the role, and I will always be grateful to her for that. Being signed by the respected Govind Nihalani for a film with legends like @amitabhbachchan and Om Puri was a huge endorsement for any actor. Govindji was highly respected and was known for his careful direction and powerful storytelling.”

Fardeen says he always idolised Amitabh Bachchan

He further wrote, “This role gave me the chance to work on a film that was relevant and meaningful, which was rare at the time. But the greatest take away for me from DEV was getting to share the screen with Amitji, an actor I idolized. His life and most amazing career have had a profound influence on Indian cinema and has left an indelible mark on not just me but on every Indian. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a true honour and an absolute privilege to work with him, making it one of the highlights of my career.” Fardeen and Kareena were also paired opposite each other in Fida which released in the same year after Dev. The duo acted in three films together including Khushi (2003).

Fardeen Khan's acting comeback

Fardeen was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed. The show was Fardeen's acting comeback after an almost 14-year-gap. The epic drama series also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in crucial roles.

Fardeen will be next seen in Visfot, produced by Sanjay Gupta. He will also featrure in Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and others.