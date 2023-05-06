Diljit Dosanjh appreciated by whole India for Coachella: Pakistani actor says his country didn't do that for Ali Sethi

Recently, Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain spoke about Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella performance last month and India's response to his historic feat. Yasir said that in comparison, the way Pakistan reacted to Pakistani singer Ali Sethi singing at the famous music festival was disappointing. The actor wondered if the people of his country had become 'too cool' to praise their stars, who were putting the country on the global map. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh rocks Coachella with Punjabi songs, fans call it a 'proud, historic moment'. Watch videos Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi at Coachella 2023.

Speaking about the lack of attention given to Ali Sethi, who is famous for his song Pasoori, in Pakistan, actor Yasir Hussain talked about India’s appreciation of artist Diljit Dosanjh. Taking to Instagram Stories, Yasir shared a news article about Ali’s Coachella gig and wrote, “Diljit too went to Coachella and the whole of India was appreciating him. This is also a big achievement for a Pakistani artist. But, as usual, we didn’t care much for it. Hum zara zyada cool nahi hogaye (Are we not becoming too cool now)?"

The Pakistani singer has been making waves since his song Pasoori was released, and it also became the most searched song on Google in 2022. At Coachella 2023, fans were seen vibing to Ali's songs as he performed during the second weekend of Coachella, one of the largest music festivals in the world, singing to a packed tent of festival-goers.

Apart from his music, Ali has also been pushing boundaries, when it comes to men’s fashion. In fact, his desi Coachella look grabbed attention on social media as some questioned his clothes for not being 'manly' enough. Last month, sharing photos of Ali wearing a white angarkha at the festival – a traditional robe with long sleeves worn – a Twitter user had asked, "What the f*** is he even wearing though?"

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh also performed for a packed audience at Coachella last month, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the fest. Pictures and videos from the festival showed him making everyone groove to his music, even Diplo. He had performed Patiala Peg and Lemonade, among other songs, wearing an all-black outfit – a black turban, black sunglasses, and a pair of gloves. Fans of the singer could not be more proud of him and took to social media to praise his performance.

