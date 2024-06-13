Is Diljit Dosanjh married? Ammy Virk hints he is hiding family for their safety

There have been murmurs around global icon Diljit Dosanjh’s marital status, with several reports claiming that he is married to an Indian-American woman. Now, actor Ammy Virk has dropped a hint, saying Diljit might have a reason to keep his family away from the spotlight. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh is married to an Indian-American woman, has a son: reveals actor's friend) Ammy Virk will soon be seen in Kudi Haryane Val Di.

Ammy teased about Diljit’s personal life in an interview with News18 Showsha.

What did he say

Opening up about the same, Ammy said, “You cannot stop anyone. If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are my Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled”.

Ammy said that they have decided to lead a public life, not their family. “We are in such a profession where we not only have fans but there might be some other issues too, maybe there is some enmity. Families must not suffer. For now, they can go to the market or wherever, nobody cares. If people get to know, they might be targeted. This is for their security and this is their own will as well,” the Punjabi singer-actor added.

In the same interview, Ammy lauded Diljit for going on a global scale with his musical talent, and making everyone proud. He shared that he could get India an Oscar and Grammy some day.

About the buzz

Back in April, in a profile by The Indian Express for Sunday Express Eye, one of Diljit’s friends claimed that he is married to an Indian-American woman and also has a son.

The profile mentioned. “An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana.” The report mentioned that both his wife and son live in the US. Meanwhile, Diljit has never confirmed or talked about his married life.

On the work front, Ammy will next be seen alongside Sonam Bajwa in Kudi Haryane Val Di.