Diljit Dosanjh is married to an Indian-American woman, has a son: reveals actor's friend

Fans have come to know Diljit Dosanjh as a ‘beeba munda (good boy)’. The actor-singer recently performed with Ed Sheeran during his Mumbai concert, and was seen in a key role in Crew. In a profile by The Indian Express for Sunday Express Eye, the actor-singer's friends have, however, made shocking claims that Diljit is married to an Indian-American woman and also has a son. (Also read: Imtiaz Ali reveals he was not sure about casting Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila) Diljit Dosanjh has been avoided talking or mentioning details about his personal life in interviews.

What his friends said

The profile mentioned. “An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana.” The report mentioned that both his wife and son live in the US.

More details

Earlier in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit had shared that he has never faced heartbreak. He also opened up about growing distant from his family at a young age. “I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘Yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me… Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family,” he said.

Diljit is gearing up for the release of Amar Singh Chamkila. The Netflix release is based on the real-life story of the Punjabi singer and his wife who were assassinated at a young age. Parineeti Chopra plays his singer-wife Amarjot. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

