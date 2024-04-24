Diljit Dosanjh’s co-star Oshin Brar says 'someone' conspired against her: I have no clue why people thought I'm his wife

Recently Diljit Dosanjh’s photos with his alleged ‘wife’ surfaced online. However, later, it was clarified that the pictures were not of Diljit’s wife, but his co-star, Oshin Brar. Oshin and Diljit worked together in the 2015 film Mukhtiar Chadha. Now, in an interview to The Indian Express, Oshin, whose photos went viral as Diljit's ‘wife’, has opened up about how 'someone' didn't want her to work with Diljit again. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh is married to an Indian-American woman, has a son, reveals actor's friend Oshin Brar with co-star Diljit Dosanjh in an undated photo.

Here's Oshin she said

She told the portal, “I think someone didn't wish me to do the movie promotions (for Mukhtiar Chadha) with him, even though I was the lead of the movie, and then someone didn't want me to work with him ever again. I am still clueless about this behaviour and calls. It could be because I was just 19 and did both my debut projects with him (Diljit). To be honest it doesn't really matter to me, I don't need any fame out of it. I had such an amazing time working with him. I was only 19 and he helped me a lot during the shoot in understanding the movie character and I believe he didn't change at all. He treated the entire cast with love and respect.”

Oshin also spoke about the photos of herself and Diljit that sparked rumours about the two being married. Refuting all the speculation, she said, “I have no clue why people thought I am his wife.”

What Oshin said earlier about the pics

A few days ago, an alleged statement from the actor surfaced on Reddit. It read, “Hi friends. A while ago I worked as a model and did a music video shoot called Shoon Shaan for the movie Mukhtiar Chadha with Diljit Dosanjh. Ever since then, somehow or the other, I was made aware by friends and relatives that my image was being used maliciously to be “Diljit Dosanjh's wife” on the internet. At first, I laughed it off as I had no idea how this happened, and I did attempt some take-down requests across YouTube and Quora. Never did I think the image would remain so pervasive for so many years.”

It added, "This news continues to go viral every so often, and here we are again with my image being used on a lot of TikTok's and Instagram posts recently. I just want to clear the air that this picture is of me and I am not Sandeep Kaur. I don't want to dox myself any further. If you could all do me a favor and if you see this image out there in the wild, please just report or comment and let the public know this is not his wife. I'm not looking for any internet fame or anything like that. Thank you all so much!”