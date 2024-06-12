Coachella to Jimmy Fallon: Everything GOAT singer Diljit Dosanjh has achieved globally

On June 12, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle to animatedly announce to the world his next big international gig. Having unlocked yet another level on his journey to global domination, Diljit will now be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the chat show host and comedian's next guest. Ahead of this next milestone lets take a look at every box the Born to Shine singer has ticked on the global stage so far. Diljit Dosanjh performs a sold out show at Vancouver, Canada's BC Place

Diljit Dosanjh scripted history at Coachella

In April 2023, Diljit became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the hallowed Coachella music festival. His name was part of the first weekend's star-studded lineup carrying artists and groups such as BLACKPINK, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi to name a few.

Dressed in an all-black casual yet traditional ensemble complete with his turban, Diljit took to the stage as he announced: "Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe".

Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour is breaking records

On May 24, Diljit performed a sold-out show at Dallas' American Airlines Centre. He was later presented with the jerseys of the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League and Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association. He was also asked to sign a framed poster of his show which would then be displayed at the venue. The representative in charge explained how this is a tradition followed for all artists who perform sold-out concerts at their arena which can entertain about 20,000 people — truly a mean feat.

Back in April this year, Diljit performed yet another sold out show at BC Place located in Vancouver, Canada, which can hold an astounding 54,000 attendees. This feat made this particular edition of the Dil-Luminati tour, the largest Punjabi concert outside of India. As Diljit likes to repeatedly say, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE".

He has the world grooving to his tunes

Though international crossovers and collaborations are not really all that surprising anymore, the pace at which Diljit is churning out one superhit track after the next with arguably the most enviable list of international singers and rappers explains why much like his album, he is the GOAT. Be it Palpita with Columbian singer Camilo, Hass Hass with Cheap Thrills singer Sia or Khutti with rapper Saweetie, Diljit is as committed as it gets to having the world groove to Punjabi pop.

Though not a formal collaboration, Ed Sheeran too has found himself wrapped up in the undeniable charm of Diljit's music. The musical powerhouses belted out Diljit's Lover at the former's Mumbai concert in March.

During an interview with Billboard back in 2020, Diljit had revealed how he does not have a bucket list per se and is always grateful for how far he has come. "I am already living the dream", he said — something which has only gotten sweeter by the minute for Diljit since then.

Diljit's Fallon episode will be available for streaming soon on Peacock.