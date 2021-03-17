Eddie Murphy talks about his 10 kids: 'I don't have one bad seed'
American actor Eddie Murphy recently opened up about being a father of 10 kids and discussed how fatherhood has shaped his life.
According to Fox News, the 59-year-old actor said during a recent appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, "I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood."
"The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s**t is over... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision," he continued.
"When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s**t , you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision," Murphy added.
The Coming 2 America alum also gushed over his kids, noting that he does not have "one bad seed."
"I am so blessed with my kids," "I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people -- and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid," said the Shrek alum.
Murphy recently starred in Coming 2 America, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 4.
"My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky," he added.
Also read: Chehre producer on Rhea Chakraborty's absence: 'Have decided not to talk about her'
In November 2018, the actor and his fiancee, Paige Butcher, welcomed a baby boy named Max Charles. The couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter, Izzy.
Murphy also has children from past relationships including, 31-year-old Eric, 31-year-old Bria, 30-year-old Christian, 28-year-old Myles, 26-year-old Shayne, 21-year-old Zola,19-year-old Bella and 13-year-old Angel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eddie Murphy talks about his 10 kids: 'I don't have one bad seed'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka shares her filmography with journo who questioned her qualification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juno actor Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on Time magazine cover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with Endgame
- Did you know that Sebastian Stan once implied that he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers: Endgame, especially with regards to his character, Bucky Barnes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See pic
- Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post after announcing the Oscar nominations and her film, The White Tiger, getting a nod at the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka's White Tiger scores nod, Mank leads
- Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce
- Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'
- Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avatar surpasses Avengers: Endgame to reclaim highest-grossing film title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch
- A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped at gunpoint, made to plead for his life
- Did you know that in 2004, Benedict Cumberbatch was held at gunpoint, stuffed into the trunk of a car, and made to beg for his life in front of armed kidnappers in South Africa?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans
- Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said that she was told to deny the racist abuse she'd faced during her time playing Cho Chang in the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cherry review: The Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers is a cheerless slog
- Cherry movie review: Joe and Anthony Russo's first film since Avengers: Endgame, out on Apple, is a cheerless but challenging epic featuring an excellent Tom Holland performance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox