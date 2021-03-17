Chehre producer on Rhea Chakraborty's absence: 'Have decided not to talk about her'
- Rhea Chakraborty was earlier said to be associated with the upcoming movie Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, the actor has been missing from the poster and teaser of the same.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been missing from the poster and teaser of the upcoming movie Chehre. The actor had previously confirmed her association with the project on Twitter. But the makers haven't featured her on any recent creatives. With the trailer releasing on Thursday, March 18, the movie's producer was asked the burning question: Where is Rhea?
In a recent statement to a leading daily, producer Anand Pandit acknowledged the mystery surrounding Rhea's absence. While he tried to explain the reason behind their silence, he ended up giving a vague response.
"We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say," Anand told Mid-Day.
Chehre would have marked Rhea's return after the legal drama she was embroiled in over her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. After he died in June 2020, Rhea was accused by his's family of abetting his suicide. She denied the accusations and spent nearly a month in jail on drug-related charges last year. She was released on bail.
Chehre director Rumi Jaffery, who hinted at being a close aid of the couple, told SpotboyE last year that she has 'withdrawn' after the public backlash. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say," he said. Rumi has also been mum about Rhea's involvement in the project since the release of the poster.
Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead while also starring Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.
Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures from a latest photoshoot in which he can be seen posing in a suit in front of the Gateway of India, in Mumbai.
Reports did the rounds suggesting that Tara Sutaria had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has now confirmed that she has tested negative and assured fans she was healthy.
Twinkle Khanna had once revealed that Karan Johar confessed his love for her when they were young. Karan confirmed the claim and added that she was the only woman he loved.
Madhuri Dixit has shared a birthday wish for son Arin who turned 18 this year. She shared two then-and-now pictures with him on Instagram.
John Abraham has turned down speculations that the release date of his film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be changed to avert a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Aamir Khan, who has quit social media, said there is now an increased role of media as he will now communicate with his fans through media only.
Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
