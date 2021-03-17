Chehre producer on Rhea Chakraborty's absence: 'Have decided not to talk about her'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been missing from the poster and teaser of the upcoming movie Chehre. The actor had previously confirmed her association with the project on Twitter. But the makers haven't featured her on any recent creatives. With the trailer releasing on Thursday, March 18, the movie's producer was asked the burning question: Where is Rhea?

In a recent statement to a leading daily, producer Anand Pandit acknowledged the mystery surrounding Rhea's absence. While he tried to explain the reason behind their silence, he ended up giving a vague response.

"We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say," Anand told Mid-Day.

Chehre would have marked Rhea's return after the legal drama she was embroiled in over her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. After he died in June 2020, Rhea was accused by his's family of abetting his suicide. She denied the accusations and spent nearly a month in jail on drug-related charges last year. She was released on bail.

Chehre director Rumi Jaffery, who hinted at being a close aid of the couple, told SpotboyE last year that she has 'withdrawn' after the public backlash. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say," he said. Rumi has also been mum about Rhea's involvement in the project since the release of the poster.

Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead while also starring Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.

