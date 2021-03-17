IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chehre producer on Rhea Chakraborty's absence: 'Have decided not to talk about her'
Rhea Chakraborty had confirmed she was a part of Chehre.
Rhea Chakraborty had confirmed she was a part of Chehre.
bollywood

Chehre producer on Rhea Chakraborty's absence: 'Have decided not to talk about her'

  • Rhea Chakraborty was earlier said to be associated with the upcoming movie Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, the actor has been missing from the poster and teaser of the same.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:58 PM IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been missing from the poster and teaser of the upcoming movie Chehre. The actor had previously confirmed her association with the project on Twitter. But the makers haven't featured her on any recent creatives. With the trailer releasing on Thursday, March 18, the movie's producer was asked the burning question: Where is Rhea?

In a recent statement to a leading daily, producer Anand Pandit acknowledged the mystery surrounding Rhea's absence. While he tried to explain the reason behind their silence, he ended up giving a vague response.

"We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say," Anand told Mid-Day.

Chehre would have marked Rhea's return after the legal drama she was embroiled in over her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. After he died in June 2020, Rhea was accused by his's family of abetting his suicide. She denied the accusations and spent nearly a month in jail on drug-related charges last year. She was released on bail.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died

Chehre director Rumi Jaffery, who hinted at being a close aid of the couple, told SpotboyE last year that she has 'withdrawn' after the public backlash. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say," he said. Rumi has also been mum about Rhea's involvement in the project since the release of the poster.

Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead while also starring Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rhea chakraborty sushant singh rajput chehre emraan hashmi amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan stars with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre.
Amitabh Bachchan stars with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre.
bollywood

Chehre teaser: Amitabh, Emraan present the criminal side of all humans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Harshmi debate the justice system and criminal behaviour in the teaser for the upcoming movie Chehre.
READ FULL STORY
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
bollywood

Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty has come back on Instagram after eight months. She has shared a Women's Day post dedicated to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
John Abraham will soon be seen in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham will soon be seen in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

John Abraham says '90% of movies that opted for OTT release were bad'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:11 PM IST
John Abraham does not hold films that were released on digital platforms in high regard. He says filmmakers dump films they are not confident about on OTT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor poses at the Gateway of India.
Anil Kapoor poses at the Gateway of India.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor shares new photoshoot, wife Sunita is all heart for the ageless hunk

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures from a latest photoshoot in which he can be seen posing in a suit in front of the Gateway of India, in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty had confirmed she was a part of Chehre.
Rhea Chakraborty had confirmed she was a part of Chehre.
bollywood

Chehre producer plays coy about Rhea Chakraborty's presence in movie

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Rhea Chakraborty was earlier said to be associated with the upcoming movie Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, the actor has been missing from the poster and teaser of the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe, which has been helmed by Prabhudeva
Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Radhe, which has been helmed by Prabhudeva
bollywood

Arjun Kanungo: Salman bhai was always clear about releasing Radhe in theatres

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo says superstar Salman Khan was always sure about releasing his film, Radhe, on the big screen
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19.
Tara Sutaria was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19.
bollywood

Tara Sutaria confirms testing negative for Covid-19

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Reports did the rounds suggesting that Tara Sutaria had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has now confirmed that she has tested negative and assured fans she was healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
bollywood

When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna had once revealed that Karan Johar confessed his love for her when they were young. Karan confirmed the claim and added that she was the only woman he loved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
bollywood

Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain stars in a new comedy, co-starring a gorilla with big love for Bollywood. Watch the teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trishala Dutt was asked about how her boyfriend had died,
Trishala Dutt was asked about how her boyfriend had died,
bollywood

Trishala Dutt addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala has addressed a follower's query about her boyfriend's death. Trishala had previously talked about how much his death affected her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
bollywood

Madhuri wishes son Arin on 18th birthday: 'With freedom comes responsibilities'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit has shared a birthday wish for son Arin who turned 18 this year. She shared two then-and-now pictures with him on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
bollywood

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • John Abraham has turned down speculations that the release date of his film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be changed to avert a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
bollywood

Aamir Khan on quitting social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan, who has quit social media, said there is now an increased role of media as he will now communicate with his fans through media only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted in new stylish haircut, blue lenses

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan claims he was just looking for samosas in the menu in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
bollywood

Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared some unseen childhood pictures of daughter Shweta Bachchan on her 47th birthday. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her with a lovely family picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP