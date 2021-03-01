'Man up': Rhea Chakraborty makes fresh statement after 'let's smash patriarchy'. See pics
- After wearing a T-shirt with 'let's smash patriarchy' printed on it just ahead of her arrest last year, Rhea Chakraborty made a fresh statement with her clothes on Sunday, by wearing a hoodie with 'Man up' written on it.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with her family at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, wearing a hoodie with the slogan 'Man up' printed on it. Rhea is currently out on bail in a drugs related case, connected to the death of her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rhea's hoodie is by Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's label, Man Up Woman Up. Rhea has slowly been returning to public life after being accused by Sushant's family of abetment to suicide last year. Rhea spent nearly a month in jail before being released on bail.
Last month, she was involved in a new controversy, when her name and likeness was erased from all promotional material for the upcoming film Chehre. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan, will be released on April 30 in theatres. "No comment," was the official response to Hindustan Times' queries to the film's publicity team about Rhea's absence.
“She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say," Chehre director Rumi Jafry told SpotboyE last year. "I'm getting better," Rhea told the paparazzi outside the gym earlier this year, when asked how she's holding up.
Just ahead of her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea was spotted in a T-shirt with the slogan, "Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, Me and you.” Many posted the same message on social media following her arrest, as a symbol of solidarity.
