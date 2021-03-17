IND USA
Trishala Dutt was asked about how her boyfriend had died,
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala has addressed a follower's query about her boyfriend's death. Trishala had previously talked about how much his death affected her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:35 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has often spoken about her boyfriend's untimely death and how severely it had affected her. On Tuesday, Trishala responded to a follower's query, asking her how he died.

"Sorry to ask this but why haven't you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What's his name," an Instagram user asked. However, Trishala was in no mood to entertain their insensitive questions.

Trishala started off by 'apologising in advance' if her response seemed cold to others. She said she wishes to "educate people about basic social 101 skills."

"I appreciate your question. I do. Let's all be honest about basic human behavior and curiosity - Its natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is 'none of your business,' right?" she said before adding, "The most inappropriate reaction is enquiring about the cause of death."

"I want you to ask yourself this question - What is the purpose of me doing/ asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person. Or is it just morbid curiosity? Grief 101 lesson- 'If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor brings the person who passed away, back,'" she said in her note.

Earlier in December, one follower had asked her how she dealt with the trauma of her boyfriend's death. “I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it) Since covid, my support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching. I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happen to both of our lives. How in a split second, life can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss. Not distract myself from it,” she wrote in her reply.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sends her filmography to Australian journo who questioned her qualification as Oscar nominees announcer

Trishala is Sanjay’s eldest child with late first wife Richa Sharma and was born in New York. Richa was an aspiring actor and married Sanjay in 1987. She was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of her marriage and moved to New York for treatment and later succumbed to it in 1996.

Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt during a family function.
Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple

Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala.
Trishala Dutt says she was in a toxic relationship: 'He treated me like trash'

Singer Arjun Kanungo will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Radhe, which has been helmed by Prabhudeva
Arjun Kanungo: Salman bhai was always clear about releasing Radhe in theatres

Tara Sutaria was reportedly diagnosed with Covid-19.
Tara Sutaria confirms testing negative for Covid-19

Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been friends since their childhood.
When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school

Aadar Jain and the ape in a still from Hello Charlie.
Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik

Madhuri Dixit has wished son Arin on his 18th birthday.
Madhuri wishes son Arin on 18th birthday: 'With freedom comes responsibilities'

Its Satyameva Jayate 2 vs Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid.
John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe

Aamir Khan post the screening of Koi Jaane Na on Tuesday.
Aamir Khan on quitting social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in Adipurush. (file picture)
Saif Ali Khan spotted in new stylish haircut, blue lenses

Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Hrithik Roshan claims he was just looking for samosas in the menu in new pic

Shweta Bachchan turns 47.
Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday

Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

Kajol often shares memes of herself.
Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'

Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else

Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

