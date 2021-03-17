IND USA
Priyanka Chopra sends her filmography to Australian journo who questioned her qualification as Oscar nominees announcer
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominees together.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominees together.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra sends her filmography to Australian journo who questioned her qualification as Oscar nominees announcer

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together announced the nominees for this year's Academy Awards. However, a journalist from Australia has questioned their qualification for it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra has clapped back at an Australian journalist who questioned her and her husband Nick Jonas' qualifications as worthy announcers of Academy Awards nominees this year. Priyanka and Nick made the announcement this Monday.

The journalist, Peter Ford, who describes himself as 'the best and most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ' allegedly' in his Twitter bio, wrote, "No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”


In her response, Priyanka shared a screen recording of her scrolling down her filmography of more than 60 movies on IMDb. She wrote, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford." The journalist later made his account private.

Priyanka's fans were impressed by her response to the tweet. "Lol, he deleted the post. Priyanka and Nick - 1 Peter Ford - 0," wrote one. "Not only does this diminish a woman’s career but also disregards the importance of World Cinema and it’s presence at the Oscars. Like film doesn’t just revolve around American movies," wrote another. "Don't take it seriously some people are just jealous to see you achieving more than they have achieved in their life that's pretty hurtful for them they are in just pain seeing you successful," wrote another.

Also read: Aamir Khan tells paparazzi why he quit social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

Before making headways into Hollywood, Priyanka won multiple film awards in India for her work in movies such as Barfi, Mary Kom and many others. She has been an actor for over 17 years. Her upcoming projects include The Matrix, Citadel and Text For You.

Priyanka's film, The White Tiger, of which she was also one of the producers, scored an Oscar nomination on Monday. It has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

priyanka chopra nick jonas

Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
Priyanka Chopra announced nominations for Acedmy Awards and was excited to name her own film, The White Tiger, under one category.
Elliot Page came out as trans last year.
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
Priyanka Chopra announced nominations for Acedmy Awards and was excited to name her own film, The White Tiger, under one category.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
Avatar reclaims its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame following a re-release in China.
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Katie Leung and Daniel Radcliffe in a still from Harry Potter.
Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter movies.
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
