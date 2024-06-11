Diljit Dosanjh recalls saying yes to Jatt and Juliet 3 after producer offered blank cheque: ‘Had never thought about it'

Diljit Dosanjh never fails to disappoint his fans with his sense of humour and sheer honesty. The actor-singer recently shared a funny incident during a media interaction, which left everyone including his co-star Neeru Bajwa in splits. Diljit, during the trailer launch event of his Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet 3 revealed that he said yes to the film despite not wanting to do it as the producer offered him a blank cheque, as reported by News 18. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh thanks ‘veere’ Karthi for showering praise on Amar Singh Chamkila) Diljit Dosanjh revealed that Jatt and Juliet 3 producer offered him black cheque.

Diljit Dosanjh wanted to refuse Jatt and Juliet 3

Diljit recalled how he did not want to be a part of third installment of Jatt and Juliet since he had some differences with producer Darshan Grewal. He told, “When Jatt and Juliet 1 was being made, Darshan Singh Grewal — the producer of Jatt and Juliet — we had problems with each other. So when the movie offer came to me, I wanted to go and reject the film in person. I had gone to his office to refuse the offer because of our history. When I reached his office, he signed a blank cheque in filmy style and told me, ‘Paaji, fill the amount, I want to do a film with you.’ I didn’t foresee this.”

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The actor-singer further said, “I took my manager at the time aside and discussed, ‘Now what do we do? We cannot refuse this no.’ We researched who charged the most in the industry then, it was Gurdas Maan sir, so I decided to enter the same amount. He got me the amount and I decided to put that sum with TDS so that the producer could withdraw his offer. He replied, ‘Add another one lakh to the amount and sign the film.’”

About Jatt and Juliet 3

The trailer of Jatt and Juliet 3 released on June 11. The film is returning to the silver-screens 12 years after the second installment of the franchise. Apart from Diljit and Neeru, Nasir Chinyoti, BN Sharma, Rana Ranbir, and Elena Skryabina play crucial roles in Jatt and Juliet 3. The movie is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

Jatt and Juliet releases on June 27.