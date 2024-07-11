If you are diagnosed with any heart disease, it will be important for you to seek timely attention because if left untreated, a heart disease can cause heart failure, heart attack, stroke and even cardiac arrest which can potentially lead to death hence, timely intervention is key to saving the lives of people battling heart diseases. For the uninitiated, heart disease includes many conditions related to heart health that can impact one’s overall well-being and unfortunately, it is a leading cause of death across India and globally. Watch out for these 4 unique complications of heart disease and solutions that can save lives (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, explained, “Heart disease includes conditions that tend to impact the heart's structure and function. One of the common types is coronary artery disease (CAD) which is seen when plaque builds up in the arteries, hampering blood flow to the heart. This can lead to chest pain, heart attacks, and ultimately death if left untreated.”

He added, “Cardiomyopathy is when the heart muscle becomes enlarged or weakens and fails to pump blood as required. Arrhythmia means an irregular heartbeat that disrupts the heart's pumping rhythm and invites complications such as fainting or cardiac arrest. Timely reporting of symptoms to the doctor can aid in prompt medical attention. However, the inability to treat heart disease at the right time can lead to various types of heart disease that can cause life-threatening complications.”

The heart expert elaborated the fatal complications of heart disease and highlighted -

1. Heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest:

It is a known fact that untreated heart disease causes a wide range of worrisome complications. Are you aware? If not treated at the right time, CAD can furthermore put you at risk of an unpleasant heart attack or even sudden cardiac arrest. One should seek treatment before it is too late.

2. Heart failure:

Cardiomyopathy can induce complications such as heart failure if not treated promptly. Moreover, Arrhythmias are another complication of untreated heart disease and can cause abnormal heart rhythms, stroke, or sudden cardiac death. It is the need of the hour to seek timely intervention without any delay once you notice the symptoms.

3. Cardiac arrest:

Arrhythmia raises the chances of cardiac arrest and death. The symptoms of cardiac arrest are dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue, heart palpitations, and nausea.

4. Emotional and physiological impact:

If one has heart disease and it is left untreated the n he/she can get depressed, anxious, and stressed owing to his/her deteriorating health over time.

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre concluded, “By opting for regular health check-ups, eating a nutritious diet, exercising, managing stress levels, and adhering to a prescribed treatment plan designed by the doctor, it is possible to prevent complications and improve the quality of life. So, go for regular cardiac screening to detect any abnormalities related to heart health that could make a difference.”