Donald Trump's one more lie exposed when he posed with Prince William: Netizens

Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Prince William in Paris has reignited debates about the president-elect’s true height. Officially recorded as 6 feet, 3 inches tall during his booking at Fulton County Jail in Georgia in August 2023, Trump appeared noticeably shorter than the Prince of Wales, who is also said to stand at 6 feet, 3 inches. Britain's Prince William greets US President Elect, Donald Trump at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.AP/PTI(AP)

On December 7, during the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral following its extensive restoration after the devastating 2019 fire, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted world leaders, including Trump and Prince William, to celebrate the occasion.

During their 40 minutes one-on-one discussion at the British Embassy’s residence in Paris, photographs captured the two men's visible height difference.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump sees a ‘good man’ in Prince William: ‘He’s doing a…’

Observers on social media were quick to comment on the discrepancy

“Fun fact — Prince William is 6'3" and the clown telling anyone who will listen he’s 6'3" — even wearing the lifts in his shoes — is significantly shorter. This may come as a shock, but Trump is lying,” one Twitter user wrote.

“As a 6’ woman, I can assure you, Trump is not 6’3”. Just like he’s not ‘215, self-reported’ 😉,” another commented. “Trump lies about his height, weight, and so much more!,” one piped in.

Prince William’s height has been consistently reported in the British press as 6 feet 3 inches since at least 2009, making him taller than both his parents.

Questions about Trump’s height have been ongoing for months. During his April 2023 arrest in New York on charges of falsifying business records, records listed him as 6 feet, 2 inches.

However, many online dwellers cited that the President-elect might have lost 3 inches due to ageing. “I hate that I am even commenting on this nonsense, but, Trump is nearly 80 years old…. Meaning he has lost a half inch every decade after 40 with that rate rapidly increasing after the age of 70. So losing 3” of height by 80 would be reasonable.,” one annoyed user explained.

“President Trump, who's 78, has lost some height from 6'-3" due to age,” another commented.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘nervous’ after Trump's ‘great talk’ with William in Paris

Notably, Trump even appeared shorter than Elon Musk, who is reportedly 6 feet, 2 inches, and noticeably shorter than Kid Rock, who stands at 6 feet. Social media users have often suggested that Trump uses insoles or lifts in his shoes to appear taller. Trump’s son Barron stands at an impressive 6 feet, 9 inches which the ex-prez lauded came genetically.