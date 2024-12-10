Prince Harry notes ‘proud, but also angry’ moment in the new Netflix documentary

Prince Harry's new Netflix documentary, Polo, in which the Duke and Meghan Markle serve as executive producers, offers an inside look at the high-octane sport and its players. In Polo, Prince Harry examines father-son competition in polo, interviewing Adolfo Cambiaso and discussing family dynamics. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo(REUTERS)

Much of the series was filmed at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appearing in episode five.

The Duke of Sussexes interviews renowned Argentine polo player Adolfo Cambiaso in this episode, who competes both with and against his son, 18-year-old Poroto Cambiaso, a rising star in the sport.

During their discussion, Harry praises the duo, saying, “You’ve created something special. He’s doing amazing things.”

“We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love,” Cambiaso replied. When Harry probes further, asking about the challenges of competing against his son, Cambiaso admits, “It’s difficult. And worse when you lose.” The Duke responds with a laugh, noting, “You’re proud, but also angry.”

Harry, who once played alongside and against his father, King Charles III, remains active in the sport near his Montecito, California, home; his relationship with his father has been strained following his departure from royal duties and his candid interviews, including his memoir, Spare.

However, a glimmer of reconciliation emerged recently when Harry flew back to the UK to visit his father after Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Harry told Good Morning America after the visit, “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Royal expert Robert Hardman, speaking on A Right Royal Podcast, shared, “The King's an optimist, he's not confrontational. I think he's very much of the mindset that things can get back together, and that [they] can make things work.”