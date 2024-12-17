Meghan Markle is reportedly frustrated with Kate Middleton because of THIS reason

Meghan Markle is said to be feeling frustrated after Kate Middleton did not intervene to help resolve the ongoing feud between her and Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family, including Prince William. According to a source, Meghan had expected more support from Kate during this tense time, but her hopes for a family resolution were not met. The situation has reportedly left the Duchess of Sussex feeling disappointed by her sister-in-law's lack of involvement. Meghan Markle feels frustrated with Kate Middleton for not intervening in the feud between her, Prince Harry, and the Royal family. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP, Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Meghan’s being ‘critical’ of Kate

According to Heat Magazine The Duchess of Sussex expected that the Princess of Wales would intervene amid the brothers’ feud and urge Prince Willian to forgive past mistakes committed by Prince Harry. A source shared that, thus, Meghan has been ‘critical’ of her sister-in-law’s new title of being dubbed as “peacemaker” of the royal family.

The insider revealed that the Duchess believes that Kate could play a key role in reconciliation between the reconciliation of the brothers and could help soften William’s heart against Harry. Meghan is reportedly anxious over appearing too critical of Kate who has had a tough year with the diagnosis of her cancer and the following treatment.

However, the insider divulged, that she could not help but feel disappointed that the princess was not enthusiastic enough to reunite the brothers, as reported by Geo News.

Meghan aware of Prince William’s ‘reservations’ about a reunion

The insider shared with the outlet, “Meghan is well aware that William has major reservations about making peace with Harry, let alone inviting him back into the fold.” The source continued, “But she believes he would be a lot more inclined if he had more encouragement from others, especially Kate, who – in her mind – aren’t doing enough to soften William’s stance.” They added that Meghan “does privately find it frustrating that she isn’t stepping up more to help Harry – especially as she’s touted as the peacemaker."