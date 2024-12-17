Trump reveals meeting American tech moguls, wonders why media didn't report

Donald Trump wonders why the media did not report his meeting with tech giants like Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai. During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, the president-elect highlighted the differences between his first term at the White House and his forthcoming second term. “Everybody wants to be my friend,” he said, referring to his recent meetings with some of the biggest names in the tech industry. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Trump wonders why media didn't report his meetings with tech moguls

When asked about his Friday sit-down with the Apple CEO, Trump said, “I did have dinner with Tim Cook. I had a dinner with sort of almost all of them, and the rest are coming.” His meeting with the 64-year-old billionaire came just a day after the Google CEO and Google co-founder Sergey Brin met with the president-elect at his Florida resort.

During Monday's conference, Trump pointed out how notable figures in the tech industry are rushing to meet him following his landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election. “This is one of the big differences” between his first term and the second, he said, adding that in 2016 “everybody was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend.”

Baffled by the stark differences in the behaviour of tech leaders during his past and the coming administration, the president-elect quipped, “I don't know, my personality changed or something.” He went on to express his shock over the media choosing not to report his recent meetings.

“But, I had, as you know, Sundar from Google. But I also had Sergei. Nobody reported that,” Trump said. “Sergei is the owner, the primary owner [of Google], along with his friend, as you know, and Sergei was here also. I can't believe that you didn't pick that one up,” he told the reporters, “Nobody picked that up,” the future president remarked.