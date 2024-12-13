Don Jr and new GF Bettina Anderson visit Mar-a-Lago, greeted by Trump as the pair ‘paraded their love for all to see’

Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend Bettina Anderson were reportedly seen together at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday night, December 11. The two were also greeted by president-elect Donald Trump. Don Jr and new GF Bettina Anderson visit Mar-a-Lago, greeted by Donad Trump (ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS), Bettina Anderson/Instagram, Reuters File Photo)

The pair visited Trump’s private Palm Beach, Florida, club shortly after reports claimed Don Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, had split. It also comes after Guilfoyle was named US ambassador to Greece.

An insider told Page Six that Don Jr., 46, and Anderson, 38, “paraded their love for all to see” at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday. A source said “they are clearly in love,” but that they “remained discreet.”

The outlet was also told that Trump “saw them before he left in a long motorcade of black SUVs and motorcycles leading the way out of the club headed to the airport and NYC to ring the bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.” The couple reportedly mingled with the intimate crowd in the club’s buffet line and were spotted sitting on a stage in a VIP area with velvet ropes.

“The ritzy and well-heeled crowd couldn’t help but notice the pair at the club where memberships now cost over $1 million. The couple didn’t try to hide their love as they laughed and whispered to each other in the buffet line,” and they, “mingled and greeted other guests like a sophisticated political couple,” the insider told the outlet.

The outlet learned that the couple “ended their dinner with mini-donuts topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and all the little sweet treats like M&Ms on top,” and that Don Jr. “recommended the dessert to others in the buffet line and joked out loud to guests that, ‘anything with fried dough is for me!'”

A source said, “Don looked dapper in a natty blue blazer, blue shirt and kaki slacks. Bettina — a tall drink of water if there ever was one — looked very fit and athletic. People whispered she looked like, ‘a Palm Beach goddess from the ’50s,’ the resort’s golden age.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Anderson was at a society charity event at the Veronica Beard store for the Hope for Depression Research Foundation. An insider said of the Florida socialite, “She’s connected locally in ways none of the Trumps are.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson spotted during nighttime stroll

Before this appearance, Don Jr and Anderson were seen holding hands during an apparently romantic nighttime stroll around Palm Beach, Florida. The two celebrated Anderson’s birthday and spent two hours at the popular downtown restaurant Buccan.

A source told the outlet inside Buccan earlier, “Donald Trump Jr. was having dinner… in a corner booth… holding hands and kissing his girlfriend.”

The source added, “He was chatting with customers on his way out and very friendly.” After enjoying the meal, “he got into a massive pickup truck that was parked in front of the restaurant.”

Several sources told the outlet that Don Jr and Guilfoyle were either on rocky ground or had fully separated. “People’s relationships come and go, both were working hard to get Trump elected and anything other than that would [have been] a distraction,” one source said. “Guilfoyle and Trump have the utmost respect for each other and this country.”