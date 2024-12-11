Who is Bettina Anderson? Trump Jr seen holding hands with Florida socialite after ‘rocky’ year with fiancée Kimberly

Donald Trump Jr., who is engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, was seen holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson during an apparently romantic nighttime stroll around Palm Beach, Florida. The Daily Mail, which obtained photos of the two, reported that they were celebrating Anderson’s birthday and spent two hours at the popular downtown restaurant Buccan. Who is Bettina Anderson? Trump Jr seen holding hands with Florida socialite (Bettina Anderson/Instagram, Reuters File Photo)

A source told Page Six that Trump Jr, 46, is now dating Anderson, 38, and that he has split from Guilfoyle. “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!” the source told the outlet.

“Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year,” the source claimed. “They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public.” As per the outlet, the breakup was corroborated by many others, and came after a “rocky” year for Trump Jr and Guilfoyle.

Who is Bettina Anderson?

Anderson is a model, influencer, and philanthropist whose father was wealthy banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr. Her mother, Inger, was reportedly a favorite subject of famous photographer Slim Aarons.

Anderson is believed to be friends with Trump Jr’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump, whom he divorced in 2018. While Trump Jr and Anderson have not been photographed in any official capacity yet, she was seen seated directly behind him at the Republican National Convention in September.

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s relationship

Trump Jr has not publicly revealed that his relationship with Guilfoyle has ended. However, sources previously told People that the two had been spending a lot of time apart. One source claimed that president-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son was more independent than Guilfoyle, and would come and go as he pleased while quietly seeing Anderson.

Trump and Guilfoyle started dating in early 2018, but they had known each other for years. The two got engaged in 2020, but did not make the news public until two years later. The two were often seen together, including on the campaign trail and in Jupiter, Florida, where they live with their blended family. Guilfoyle was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"We really are a team, we support each other, we’re best friends," Guilfoyle said during a 2021 appearance on Successful Philanthropy. "We have great conversations and a lot of laughs together. It’s great we have such a strong relationship. It’s never wavered and I really feel blessed to be a part of it.”

In 2022, Guilfoyle told Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine that she loves “taking care of Don, the way I saw my mother lovingly take care of my father." She added, "I go out of my way to make sure he has everything he needs – making coffee in the morning, cooking our favorite meals, doing our families laundry, and caring for our home."