Donald Trump brutally mocks NJ Gov. Chris Christie over drone controversy with AI photo

Donald Trump seized the mystery drone controversy to troll his ally-turned-critic Chris Christie. The president-elect took to his social media platform, Truth Social Saturday, to share an AI-generated photo of the former New Jersey governor munching on McDonald's burgers as five drones hovered behind him to deliver more fast food. Donald Trump mocks former NJ Gov. Chris Christie with AI-generated photo amid drone controversy(X)

Donald Trump brutally mocks NJ Gov. Chris Christie over drone controversy

The president-elect seized on the mystery surrounding the drones to mock Christie's weight, suggesting McDonald's food can satiate his appetite. In the now-viral photo, the former federal prosecutor can be seen holding half-eaten burgers with half a dozen more laid out in front of him on a table.

“Iranian drone psyop debunked. We now know the source of the drones over New Jersey,” wrote a social media user purporting to be the AI photo's creator on X. However, Trump's post did not include the cheeky caption. The hilarious photo comes amid multiple drone sightings in New Jersey.

As the mysterious flying objects were spotted across various parts of the country, lawmakers and citizens alike are demanding answers. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has claimed that the drones do not appear to be a threat to public safety, according to Fox News.

However, on Friday, Trump suggested that the mysterious drones be shot down if there is no reasonable explanation behind them. “Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!” he wrote on Truth Social.

This is not the first time that the president-elect has mocked Christie for his weight. Last year, Trump had a spat with the former governor after calling out a rallygoer for calling his nemesis a “fat pig.” “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. We want to be very civil,” the president-elect said while pointing at someone in the crowd at his New Hampshire rally in August 2023.

Following Trump's remarks, Christie took to X, telling Trump, “If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face.” However, the future president claimed on his social media platform at the time that his remarks about Christie were “respectful.” “I was extremely respectful of Sloppy Chris Christie today in New Hampshire,” he wrote.