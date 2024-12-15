Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry-Donald Trump hostility: Expert on what if duke was still working with royal family

Meghan Markle could be the reason why Prince Harry and Donald Trump supposedly don’t get along. A royal photographer probed into the possibility of how the “affable” Duke of Sussex would’ve possibly loved the US president-elect if he’d still been working with the British royal family. Donald Trump has Prince Harry's US visa ‘on his mind,’ an expert previously suggested.((AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File, REUTERS/Jonathan Drake)

The triangular dynamics between the now-US-based Prince Harry-Meghan Markle family, Trump and the British royalty have especially blown into focus with the MAGA leader taking office in January 2025 after clinching the presidential election in November.

Prince Harry's US visa case vs Trump's presidential inauguration

The heavily-contested debate surrounding Prince Harry’s stay in America has turned into a long legal battle, especially argued against his case by the Heritage Foundation. With Trump coming to power soon, the think tank has gained an empowering stance, hoping that the president-elect would be able to do what the Biden administration failed to achieve: disclosing the duke’s immigration records in light of his revelations about drug use in his memoir Spare.

The foundation is suing the Biden admin, claiming that the duke gained improper entry into the country. Additionally, it is alsheavily counting on Trump to take “appropriate action” in the visa records case. However, royal photographer Arthur Edwards took a different approach to dissecting the Harry-Trump connection.

Royal expert on why Prince Harry doesn't get on with Donald Trump

He believes that the Duke of Sussex has only failed to bond with the Republican politicians due to his wife getting in the way. “I think it's quite well known that Harry and Meghan don't particularly get on with Donald Trump,” he began on the issue during an interaction on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show.

“I think Meghan doesn't get on with him. That's probably why Harry doesn't get on with him.” Describing Harry as “a pretty affable guy,” the royal expert asserted that he would actually have been on better terms with the US politician in a different case scenario. “If he was here working with the royal family and Trump made an official visit, Harry would do his job and do it properly,” he added.

US-UK “special relationship”

Explaining why it was essential for the father of two to make amends with the incoming US president, Edwards explained, “You're dealing with the President of the United States, a very powerful role. It doesn't matter who's the president - he's the elected representative of most powerful country in the world. He's the leader of the free world - a man you should respect and cater for.”

Edwards’ take comes a week after Donald Trump bonded with Prince William at the Notre Dame re-opening in Paris. It marked Harry’s estranged brother’s first meeting with the politician since they crossed paths in the UK in 2019. In addition to discussing the US-UK’s “special relationship” (Kensington Palace), Trump asked the Prince of Wales about his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles III.

Soon after their “great talk” in Paris, speculations surrounding Prince Harry’s US visa status grew heavier with royal experts mulling over how the Trump-William interaction would make the Sussex couple “nervous.”