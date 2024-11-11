Trump win, Harry-Meghan divorce rumours overshadow Sussex couple's 1st joint appearance in months

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “at a crossroads,” but not in a way speculative headlines will have you believe, considering their new video message marks their first joint public appearance in months. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex doubled down on their charity vision in a clip released this week, addressing the need to prioritise the safety of the younger generation in the digital age. The royal pair previously addressed the same message during their trip to Colombia in August. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new video message.(The Archewell Foundation)

Consequently, the video message played at a United Nations conference in the same country, highlighting the “urgency” of redirecting our focus to protecting children online. The Archewell Foundation’s official press note revealed on its website that the members of the Parents’ Network attended the inaugural United Nations Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Bogota, Colombia.

Also read | Meghan Markle's ‘appalling’ act over daughter Lilibet's name left Queen Elizabeth ‘furious’

Prince Harry's immigration issue at the centre of the debate

Despite the wholehearted intentions behind the message from the longtime advocates of child online safety, their united stance has again been marred with other speculation. On top of that, their tense dynamic with President-elect Donald Trump now poses a threat to their US life, given Harry’s legal dispute with the Department of Homeland Security in America.

Contradicting the rising fears of the duke being potentially pushed out of his Montecito, California, home, Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff recently reported that Harry is determined to make the most of his American life, per an insider’s intel.

“Harry’s in California. It’s his home and where he expects to live indefinitely – with Meghan,” said the source. “They are very happy in California. They are both focussed on the work which they are doing here.”

The report comes just in time for Nile Gardiner, the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, to open up to the tabloid about how Donald Trump’s 2024 election win could favour the think tank’s side of the debate. Like the foundation, Gardiner has long been hoping for the Trump presidency to overturn the ways Harry has been shielded by decisions announced during the Biden administration.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle divorce rumours, bad press

Daily Mail also described the Sussex couple’s united stand in the video message, released hours after Trump’s re-election, as a “calculated show of strength” seeking to destabilise the heavy speculations surrounding their marriage.z

Also read | Meghan Markle's blunt response on being confronted over bullying allegations, 'It's not my job to…'

The tabloid’s source in California set aside that the Trump development and impending divorce rumour has finally beckoned “crunch time” for the couple.

“This has turned into an annus horribilis for Harry. There was a huge backlash to [his autobiography] Spare which they were not expecting – as Harry said, he thought they would get an apology from the Royal Family. Instead they were mocked in [the satirical cartoon show] South Park and had to duck for cover,” the insider speculated.

The insider also said their first public appearance was a way to counter the “terrible press” attacks since the summer. Major outlets like The Hollywood Reporter have since additionally reported on royal gossip from former Meghan staffers badmouthing her as a “bully” boss.