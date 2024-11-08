Prince Harry's confidential immigration docs shielded by Biden admin could be released post-Trump election win: Report

In a major victory ruling favouring Prince Harry amid his ongoing legal battle, US District Judge Carl Nichols said that his visa documents would not be made public. However, with President-elect Donald Trump’s term on the horizon, the Biden administration's decision stands to be challenged, potentially proving to be a page-turning triumph for the Heritage Foundation. Donald Trump's second term could undo a previous ruling establishing Prince Harry's visa documents would not be made public under the Biden administration. (AP)

Nile Gardiner, Director of The Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center of Freedom, told the Daily Mail after the MAGA leader’s exceptional victory against Kamala Harris that with Trump coming back to power, there was a “strong possibility” of the think tank’s appeal succeeding with flying colours.

Also read | Biden immigration policy for undocumented spouses of US citizens declared illegal

The Heritage Foundation looking forward to Donald Trump's second term

“I do think there's a strong possibility that this could happen. It's the president's prerogative,” Gardiner said in light of Trump’s upcoming presidential term. Suggesting that the “new Homeland Security could order a review of Harry’s immigration application, he also emphasised how the Biden White House “bent over backwards to protect Prince Harry.” With Trump’s new term around the corner, “that protection is going to come to an end after the inauguration.”

The Margaret Thatcher Center of Freedom director also said that releasing the duke’s immigration records “would send a very strong message about applying the rule of law equally to everyone.” Moreover, Gardiner pushed that if Harry “has nothing to hide he should support the release of the records” as well.

Harry’s visa application has been the subject of a hotly contested debate since his 2023 memoir ‘Spare’ particularly shone the spotlight on him using various drugs, which should’ve been disclosed in his immigration documents. The Heritage Foundation stands firm on the grounds that such claims could have rendered him ineligible for US entry. The right-wing think tank has since sued the US Department of Homeland Security as their Freedom of Information request to view the duke’s files was turned down.

Gardiner now believes that these files will be exposed next year, as the Republican-controlled Congress is expected to join their efforts against Harry.

Also read | Liam Payne death probe: Close friend breaks silence as prosecutors indicate he ‘abandoned’ 1D star amid drug relapse

Prince Harry and Donald Trump's relationship defined by tensions

The situation is increasingly threatening the prince’s position. He is also entangled in a feud with the president-elect owing to Trump’s “nasty” criticism of Meghan Markle. The war of words broke out, with the Duchess of Sussex labelling Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

On top of that, Trump took aim at Harry in February, clearly establishing that he “wouldn’t protect” him during his now-confirmed second term because he “betrayed the Queen.”

Filling in the blanks, the president-elect’s son, Eric, bluntly doubled down on the issue, insisting that his father would “happily” deport Harry, leaving him in limbo, especially since he is also on the outs with Britain.