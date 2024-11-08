Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear together for the first time in months: ‘We are at a crossroads’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made their first public appearance together through a video message at a United Nations conference in Colombia focused on ending violence against children. At a recent UN conference, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle highlighted the need for enhanced child safety in the digital age. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

During the conference, Harry expressed, “We are at a crossroads,” and emphasized, “The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.”

This joint appearance came after months of solo engagements by both Harry and Meghan, despite Meghan’s past sentiment that they “always move together” like “salt and pepper.” According to a source close to the couple, they now pursue individual projects alongside their shared efforts.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Portugal home could be an ‘emergency escape solution’ in case…

Meghan and Harry's tackling digital violence against children

Gazing at Harry as he spoke, Meghan added, “My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.”

“We engage with young people, families, and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child’s life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections.”

The Sussexes wore poppies on their jackets in the UN conference, a nod to the upcoming Remembrance Sunday in the UK, and appeared polished in navy jackets.

Trump said he ‘wouldn’t protect’ Sussexes

This appearance comes amid Donald Trump’s recent presidential election victory and could impact Harry and Meghan’s future in America. Throughout his campaign, Trump has threatened to “deport” the Sussexes once he won the presidency.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump said.

ALSO READ| What is the Fringe 4B movement? American women threating to do against Trump

Harry’s visa application has been a topic of controversy since he openly discussed his past use of marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms in his 2023 memoir Spare.

Following these revelations, the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit demanding the release of Harry’s visa records, questioning whether he disclosed his drug use during his U.S. immigration process. Trump himself voiced dissatisfaction with the Biden administration for keeping Harry’s immigration records private, stating that “if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.”