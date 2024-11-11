Menu Explore
Meghan Markle's blunt response on being confronted over bullying allegations, 'It's not my job to…'

BySumanti Sen
Nov 11, 2024 11:25 AM IST

Meghan Markle reportedly used a rather blunt response to dismiss allegations that she bullied royal family staff members

Meghan Markle reportedly used a rather blunt response to dismiss allegations that she bullied royal family staff members. Royal biographer Robert Lacey claimed in his book titled Battle of the Brothers that Meghan would often yell at her staff. 

Meghan Markle's blunt response on being confronted over bullying allegations (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)
Meghan Markle's blunt response on being confronted over bullying allegations (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

In the book, one courtier was quoted as saying, "Meghan governed by fear. So many people said it. Nothing was ever good enough for her." The courtier also alleged that the Duchess of Sussex "humiliated staff in meetings."

However, one source told Lacey that on being confronted over the allegations, Meghan said, "It's not my job to coddle people."

Back in October 2018, Jason Knauf, former communications secretary for the Cambridges and Sussexes levelled bullying allegations against Meghan in a shocking email. The Sussexes, however, denied the claims and maintained innocence in the matter.

"Let's just call this what it is - a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” a spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry said in response.

"It's no coincidence that distorted several year old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the spokesperson added. 

When Meghan Markle’s friends defended her

Some friends of Meghan also defended her in the aftermath of the allegations. A friend told Bazaar.com, "I hate to say it, but find me a woman of color in a senior position who has not been accused of being too angry, too scary... in the workplace."

A close friend of Meghan’s, Jessica Mulroney, also came out in the Duchess’ support, saying Meghan is "kind, empathetic, and loving.” Defending Meghan on social media, Mulroney said, "I don't know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy, and love."

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
