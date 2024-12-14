Drone falls out of sky and crashes into New Jersey homeowner’s backyard, causing panic

A drone crashed into a New Jersey homeowner’s backyard after falling out of the sky on Thursday night, December 12. Following the incident, the town’s mayor drove to the scene to survey the site. This photo provided by Brian Glenn shows what appears to be multiple drones flying over Bernardsville, N.J., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 (Brian Glenn/TMX via AP, File)(AP)

The drone crashed in a residential area of Pequannock Township in Morris County around 8:45 pm, as revealed by cops and dispatch audio. Officials said the craft was “a hobby or toy type of drone” and “not a large commercial or military grade drone,” the Pequannock Police Department told New York Post.

This incident comes shortly after New Jersey cops warned of possible “copycats.” “What we think is it started as some sort of Picatinny Arsenal base surveillance drill or operation but once it exploded online, this became a copycat situation,” one Garden State police chief said.

‘God forbid something happens’

After the crash at the resident’s house, the mayor of Pequannock, Ryan Herd, pulled up in a Ford Econoline work van to take a look at the scene. Herd said that “it is definitely not” one of the massive, car-size drones, but that he is “absolutely” concerned that “nobody knows whose drones are flying over us and what they’re flying over us for and where they’re taking off and landing.” “Drones are flying over our houses, which is our private property. My family is here,” he added.

The incident is now being investigated by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Herd has urged residents not to chase after, shoot at or attempt to catch the large drones. “We can’t be putting up Class 1 and Class 2 drones trying to follow these drones. God forbid something happens and it crashes into the big drone, and the big drone crashes into a house and kills six people — that’s going to be a problem,” he said.

The strange drone sightings have alarmed residents and lawmakers alike, with president-elect Donald Trump suggesting that government officials know more about them than they are disclosing. “Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!” Trump said in a recent Truth Social post.